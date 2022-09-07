Where Was Netflix’s Diorama Filmed?

Written and directed by Tuva Novotny, Netflix’s ‘Diorama’ is a Swedish romantic drama movie that follows the love story of Frida and Björn. As they deal with miscommunication among themselves, it opens the door for some frailties in their relationship while temptations surround both of them. The drama movie portrays different stages of love, starting from passion to marriage and then finally, to family life, from a scientific perspective.

Narrated through dioramas, the story depicts Frida and Björn’s once-passionate marriage hitting a rough patch as they attempt to find themselves again. The Swedish movie features stellar performances from a talented group of Scandinavian actors and actresses, including Pia Tjelta, David Dencik, Claes Bang, Morgan Alling, and Gustav Lindh. While the realistic portrayal of love and marriage, in general, keeps the viewers feeling relatable and invested in the comedy-drama, the use of different locations in the backdrops intrigues one to find out more about the filming sites. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Diorama Filming Locations

‘Diorama’ was filmed in its entirety in Sweden, specifically in Skåne County. The principal photography for the Netflix film seemingly commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late June of the same year. Located in Northern Europe, Sweden is a Nordic country that is known to rank very high in terms of education, health, economic competitiveness, gender equality, quality of life, protection of civil liberties, income equality, prosperity, and human development. So, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the romantic-drama film!

Skåne County, Sweden

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Diorama’ were lensed across Skåne County, the southernmost county of Sweden which is commonly referred to as Scania County in English. The production team of the drama film set up camp in Ystad Studios at Elis Nilssons väg 12 in the town of Ystad. Established in 2004, the studio houses two separate production halls, each measuring 600 square meters. The studio facility consists of several extra spaces that can be used for different purposes, such as costume rooms, make-up, office spaces, and prop supplies.

Moreover, Malmö, the largest city in Skåne County and the third largest city in Sweden, served as a pivotal production location for the Netflix drama. Situated near the southwestern tip of Sweden in Skåne County, Malmö has a number of tourist attractions, including Moderna Museet Malmö, Malmö Museum, Malmö Konsthall, St. Peter’s Church, the Malmö synagogue, and the Turning Torso, to name a few.

Thanks to Skåne County’s vast and diverse landscape, the county is frequented by several filmmakers. Thus, over the years, it has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Apart from ‘Diorama,’ Skåne County has featured in ‘Lilya 4-Ever,’ ‘Frostbitten,’ ‘Everlasting Moments,’ ‘The Lawyer,’ and ‘Wallander.’

