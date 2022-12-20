Where Was Netflix’s Disconnect The Wedding Planner Filmed?

Directed by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga, Netflix’s ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ is a Nigerian romantic comedy film that revolves around a man who looks to turn his situation around after he finds himself on the wrong end of a scam. As time slips by swiftly, he gets even more desperate and helpless. However, when he sees the opportunity to make the most of one of his important investors, his eyes light up and he somehow makes them agree to indulge in a traditional luxurious destination wedding.

The comedic narrative is made all the more entertaining by the hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Catherine Kamau, Pascal Tokodi, Brenda Wairimu, Brian Ogola, Patricia Kihoro, Justin Mirichii, and Magdalene Otanwa. While the enthralling story keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end, the use of different locations, including the luxurious resort, makes one wonder where ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ was actually shot. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner Filming Locations

‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ was filmed in Nigeria and Kenya, particularly in Lagos State, Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kwale County. The principal photography for the comedy film seemingly took place in the summer of 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Lagos State, Nigeria

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ were lensed in Lagos State, the most populous yet the smallest state in terms of area, in Nigeria. You can spot the iconic Lekki – Ikoyi Link Bridge in a few aerial shots of the movie. Moreover, the filming unit seemingly set up camp at various sites across the state to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Nairobi, Kenya

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ also seemingly traveled to Nairobi, the capital and largest city of Kenya. Located between the cities of Kampala and Mombasa, Nairobi is considered an established hub for business as well as culture. There are various places of worship within the city, including the Presbyterian Church of East Africa, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi, and the Baptist Convention of Kenya, to name a few.

Mombasa, Kenya

Mombasa, a coastal city that serves as the capital of Mombasa County, served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner.’ Since a significant portion of the story is set in Mombasa, the cast and crew were spotted utilizing the locales of the city to add more authenticity to the movie.

Kwale County, Kenya

A major portion of ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ was taped in Kwale County, a county in Kenya’s former Coast Province. The filming unit set up camp at the luxurious Swahili Beach Resort on Ukunda, Diani Beach Road in Kwale County to record various pivotal sequences for the Nigerian movie. Moreover, it seems that the areas around Diani Beach and Ukunda served as important filming sites as well.

