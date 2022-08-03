Where Was Netflix’s Don’t Blame Karma! Filmed?

Directed by Elisa Miller, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ (originally titled ‘¿Qué culpa tiene el Karma?’) is a Mexican romantic comedy film that revolves around Sara, a fashion designer who blames karma for her unfortunate luck, which all stemmed because of her sister’s, Lucy, curse. While she tries to run her business profitably, she starts losing her mind when her teenage crush and now a famous musician, Aarón, returns to her life.

As usual, Sara’s bad luck makes her witness Aarón set to marry Lucy after being engaged just for a few weeks. Sara must overcome the loss of her former love as she is visited by her online boyfriend, Roberto. To make matters more unfortunate in her life, Sara’s parents are on the brink of putting an end to their marriage due to her mother’s desire to have an open relationship. The hilarious and romantic narrative tickles your funny bone while keeping you hooked on the Mexican movie from the beginning to the end. What might intrigue you, even more, are the interesting locations that appear in the backdrop. Well, in that case, allow us to provide you with all the information regarding the same and put your curiosities to bed!

Don’t Blame Karma! Filming Locations

‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in the state of Yucatán. The principal photography for the Netflix movie seemingly commenced in July 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. The production team added an element of authenticity to the narrative by choosing to tape a majority of the sequences in locations where the story is set. So, let’s traverse the specific locations showcased in the romantic comedy film!

Yucatán, Mexico

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ were lensed in Yucatán, one of the 31 states which comprise Mexico’s federal entities. The production team of the movie primarily set up camp in Mérida, where a majority of the shooting took place. It is the capital of Yucatán as well as the largest city on the Yucatán Peninsula. In addition, the town of Celestún served as a prominent filming site for the movie as well, particularly Playa de Celestún.

Several portions of the Mexican film were also taped in Hacienda Temozon, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Temozon Sur at Km 182 Carretera Merida-Uxmal in Temozón Sur. It appears that the cast and crew members also utilized the locales of Progreso, a port city in Yucatán located on the Gulf of Mexico. Out of all the Mexican states, Yucatán is considered to be one of the safest ones in all of Mexico. Over the years, several filmmakers have visited the state for the production of different kinds of filming projects. Some of the notable movies and TV shows shot in Yucatán are ‘Song to Song,’ ‘Before Night Falls,’ ‘Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent,’ ‘Sortilegio,’ and ‘Apuesta Por un Amor.’

