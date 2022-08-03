Is Don’t Blame Karma! Based on a True Story or a Book?

Directed by Elisa Miller, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ or ‘¿Qué culpa tiene el Karma?’ is a Mexican romantic comedy film about two sisters. Sara, a fashion designer, has always blamed her bad luck on her Karma and believes herself to have been cursed in her younger years by her sister Lucy, who is apparently more successful and beautiful than Sara. Already at her wit’s end while trying to keep her business going, when fate throws Sara another curveball in the form of Aarón, Lucy’s fiancé, who just happens to be Sara’s former crush and best friend.

Things get even more complicated when she gets to meet her online boyfriend Roberto and learns about the worrying fate of her parents’ marriage. Starring Aislinn Derbez, Renata Notni, and Gil Cerezo, the comedy film captivates the viewers with its on-point humor and relatable turmoils. The story resonated with several members of the audience and has the fans asking whether the movie is inspired by real-life events or adapted from a book. If you are wondering about the same, then we have your back!

Is Don’t Blame Karma! a True Story?

No, ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ is not based on a true story. The movie is based on Laura Norton’s 2014 book ‘No culpes al karma de lo que te pasa por gilipollas.’ The book follows a woman named Sara, a plumber, whose life gets complicated when her parents and rebellious sister move into her house. They are joined by Sara’s sister’s fiancé, who just happens to be Sara’s romantic interest from her high school days. As expected, the events that unfold are as chaotic as one might expect and lead to several hilarious situations.

Working under the pseudonym Laura Norton, the author of the book disclosed that several events that take place in Sara and her sister’s life are inspired by incidents in her own life. Though some other characters are also a reflection of the writer’s mindset.In 2016, the book was adapted into a Spanish movie called ‘Don’t Blame the Karma for Being an Idiot’ or ‘No culpes al karma de lo que te pasa por gilipollas’ under the direction of María Ripoll. Starring Verónica Echegui and Álex Garcia, the film modified several elements while converting the book into a big-screen project.

Sara’s character in the 2016 movie has a different job than her novel counterpart, and her relationships with other characters are a bit different than what is described in the book. Norton’s story was once again adapted for a Mexican movie that was released in 2022. The romantic comedy added and changed several elements when compared to the original book or the 2014 Spanish movie. Sara’s job is once again changed as she dons the role of a fashion designer. The Netflix film is primarily set in the city of Mérida, Mexico, unlike the María Ripoll directorial, which is set in Madrid, Spain.

Through the story of Sara, the viewers get to see several familial dynamics that one can easily relate to. Though most of the complicated relationships depicted in the Aislinn Derbez starrer are somewhat exaggerated for the sake of comedy and storytelling, the main crux of said depiction can easily be traced back to reality. The rivalry between Sara and Lucy is as comedic as it is relatable due to the nature of their bond. Anyone with a sibling can easily relate to why the two have a competitive streak and yet try to have each other’s backs when faced with a conflict.

The impending end of the marriage of Sara’s parents also opens up the discussion of how the separation between a couple can affect their children, no matter the. Even though ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ is not a true story, the underlying themes certainly connect with the viewers. From Sara’s frustrations when balancing her professional and personal life to Lucy’s own turmoil, the movie gives almost every viewer a character to empathize with.

