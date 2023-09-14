Where Was Netflix’s El Conde Filmed?

With Pablo Larraín as the helmsman and co-writer, Netflix’s ‘El Conde’ is a Chilean black comedy horror movie starring Jaime Vadell as Augusto Pinochet, a Chilean dictator who is a 250-year-old vampire. Having lived more than two centuries now, Pinochet thinks he has had enough and makes the decision to die once and for all. This feeling is mainly fueled due to the complicated situations of his family and the dishonor of his figure.

Featuring compelling and hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, besides Vadell, including Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, and Marcial Tagle, the historical film consists of several themes while it combines drama and comedy in a balanced manner, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. With the black and white visuals, the fantasy movie unfolds in a historical setting as the characters deal with supernatural elements. So, if you are wondering where ‘El Conde’ was filmed, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

El Conde Filming Locations

‘El Conde’ was filmed in its entirety in Chile, especially in and around Santiago. As per reports, production on the horror film got underway in June 2022 and seemingly went on for several weeks before concluding by the end of summer of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Santiago, Chile

Many pivotal sequences for ‘El Conde’ were lensed in the city of Santiago, which is the capital of Chile located in the nation’s central valley. Surrounded by snowcapped mountains, Santiago lies in the center of a large bowl-shaped valley, that is, Santiago Basin, and consists of fertile lands, glittering glass skyscrapers, and modern as well as historical buildings, making it a suitable shooting site for different kinds of productions. All these features are on full display as the city’s landscape is captured by the makers for various exterior scenes, which might also include La Moneda Palace, Torre Entel, Santiago Metropolitan Cathedral, the Chilean Museum of Fine Arts, and the Sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception on San Cristóbal Hill, to name a few.

It seems that the filming unit set up camp inside actual establishments to tape most of the interior scenes of the horror comedy movie. However, some of them might have been shot in one of the film studios situated in and around Santiago. Apart from ‘El Conde,’ the capital has hosted the production of various film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Green Inferno,’ ‘Trauma,’ ‘The 33,’ ‘The Wolf House,’ ‘Magic Magic,’ and ‘Fever Dream.’

Read More: Best Horror Comedy Movies