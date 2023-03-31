Where Was Netflix’s Kill Boksoon Filmed?

Written and directed by Sung-hyun Byun, Netflix’s ‘Kill Boksoon’ (originally titled ‘Kill Bok-soon’) is a South Korean crime action movie that follows Gil Bok-soon who is a legendary assassin in the contract killing industry at work but a regular single mom to a teenage daughter at home. She finds killing the easier part of her life and tries to run away from her parenting responsibilities as she finds it much harder. However, right before Gil Bok-soon renews her contract with the company she works for, she gets pulled into an unavoidable confrontation that would test her skills.

Featuring brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a, Hwang Jung-min, and Fahim Fazli, the action thriller film unfolds in the modern landscape of South Korea with the pacy and gripping action sequences set against some intriguing sites as the protagonist fights off her enemies. So, are you wondering where ‘Kill Boksoon’ was actually filmed? In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Kill Boksoon Filming Locations

‘Kill Boksoon’ was filmed entirely in South Korea, especially in Gyeonggi Province and Jeonju. According to reports, the principal photography for the action movie commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in early June of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Gil Bok-soon on her journey as an assassin and a single mother, and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Kill Boksoon’ were taped in Gyeonggi province or Gyeonggi-do, which translates to Seoul and its surrounding areas. The capital of South Korea, Seoul aka the Seoul Special City served as one of the primary production locations for the action thriller movie. Since the filming unit moved across the capital to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops, there are chances that you might spot several major landmarks scattered around the city in the backdrop of several scenes. Some of them are the N Seoul Tower, the 63 Building, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Parc1, and the Lotte World Tower.

The cast and crew members traveled 25 kilometers away from Seoul to the city of Bucheon, the locales of which are regular features in the Jeon Do-yeon starrer. Over the years, Gyeonggi province has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. In fact, apart from ‘Kill Boksoon,’ it has been featured in ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Okja,’ ‘The Housemaid,’ and ‘Squid Game.’

Jeonju, South Korea

Several important portions of ‘Kill Boksoon’ were also lensed in and around the city of Jeonju, with the production team setting up camp in different sites across the city. Reportedly, they utilized the facilities of the Jeonju Film Studio Complex at 125-14, Wonsangnim-gil, Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si. The film studio is home to two different stages, an outdoor set, and other facilities such as a set production room, a production crew room, a hair and make-up room, and an art direction and prop room. Due to these amenities, it makes for an ideal filming site for lots of productions.

Read More: Best Asian Action Movies