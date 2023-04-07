Where Was Netflix’s Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign Filmed?

A sequel to the 2019 film ‘Kings of Mulberry Street,’ Netflix’s ‘Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign’ is a South African adventure comedy-drama movie written and helmed by Judy Naidoo that revolves around Ticky and Baboo who set off on a rescue mission when Granny Chetty gets abducted by a villainous ex-cop. Now, in order to rescue her, they come up with a plan and decide to complete their mission with the help of a Bollywood musical show.

The fun sequel features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Liam Dunpath, Shaan Nathoo, Hamish Kyd, Riyaad Nakooda, Kogie Naidoo, and Kimberley Arthur. The theme of the Bollywood extravaganza is so prominent in the movie that the visuals, such as the costumes and sets, are bound to remind you of colorful Bollywood productions. Add to that the fact that there are various sites in the backdrop, which elevate the subject matter of the movie even further. So, it is only natural for you to wonder where ‘Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign’ was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign Filming Locations

‘Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign’ was filmed in its entirety in South Africa, specifically in KwaZulu Natal. According to reports, the principal photography for the sequel film commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up after five weeks of shooting, in August of the same year. In addition, the cast and crew members reportedly spent an extra six weeks in order to rehearse the dialogues and learn dance moves for the film. Now, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

In order to retain most of the visuals and overall vibe of the original film, the production team of ‘Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign’ decided to stick with the South African province of KwaZulu Natal to lens all the pivotal sequences for the sequel. In particular, the city of Durban in the KwaZulu Natal province served as the primary production location for the comedy-drama film. With so many riots and floods occurring in the city over the past few years, it was much needed for the locals to feel good about the province, especially after all the city of Durban has been going through recently.

What adds more authenticity to the narrative is the fact that Durban is known to have a high crime rate, be it murder, theft, and heist. This ties in perfectly with the theme of abduction explored in the movie. Over the years, KwaZulu Natal has served as a prominent filming site for numerous film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Spud,’ ‘Jungle Beat: The Movie,’ ‘Mad Buddies,’ ‘Kandasamys: The Wedding,’ ‘Going Bananas,’ and ‘Jiva.’

