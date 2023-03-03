Where Was Netflix’s Love at First Kiss Filmed?

Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, Netflix’s ‘Love at First Kiss’ (originally titled ‘Eres tú’) is a Spanish romantic comedy movie that revolves around Javier and his psychic abilities that allows him to see the future of his romantic relationships. He discovered his gift of clairvoyance when he kissed a girl for the first time at 16. Thanks to his abilities, Javier now knows who the love of his life and the woman of his dreams is. But there is one problem — it is his best friend’s current girlfriend.

Torn between choosing his friendship or lover, Javier has a tough decision to make. The surreal theme of foreseeing the future and the romantic drama surrounding Javier and his love interests make for an entertaining watch. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations in the backdrop keeps the audience guessing where ‘Love at First Kiss’ was shot. If you are rowing the same boat of curiosity, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Love at First Kiss Filming Locations

‘Love at First Kiss’ was filmed entirely in Spain, seemingly in Madrid. The principal photography reportedly commenced around the spring of 2022 and wrapped up in April of the same year. Officially known as the Kingdom of Spain, it is a country mainly in southwestern Europe. Spain is a highly developed country with an advanced economy and ranks pretty high in the healthcare quality it provides. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the exciting places that feature in the Netflix movie!

Madrid, Spain

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Love at First Kiss’ were apparently lensed in and around Madrid, Spain’s capital and most populous city. From what we can gather, it seems that the cast and crew traveled to various sites across the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops for the romantic movie. Situated in the central part of the Iberian peninsula on the southern Meseta Central, Madrid is considered the nation’s cultural, economic, and political center.

Out of all the sectors that drive the city’s economy, tourism plays a significant role as millions of tourists visit Madrid annually from all over the globe. It has a strong reputation for being one of the top European destinations for art museums. The capital is home to numerous museums, including the Prado Museum, the Reina Sofía Museum, the Thyssen Bornemisza Museum, the National Archaeological Museum of Madrid, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando, the National Museum of Natural Sciences, and the Museum of Lázaro Galdiano.

