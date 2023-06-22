Where Was Netflix’s Make Me Believe Filmed?

Co-directed by Murat Saraçoglu and Evren Karabiyik Günaydin, Netflix’s ‘Make Me Believe’ is a Turkish romantic movie that revolves around two meddling grandmothers who trick their respective adult grandchildren into meeting each other which starts off as awkward. However, sooner rather than later, they realize that they used to be childhood friends, after which an intense romance ignites between them.

In addition to the romance, the meet-cute also rekindles some old grudges as the pair is forced to confront various issues from their respective pasts. Originally titled ‘Sen İnandır,’ the romantic film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented Turkish actors and actresses, including Ayça Ayşin Turan, Ekin Koç, Zerrin Sümer Tunçsav, Yıldız Kültür, and Naz Çağla Irmak. The picturesque and interesting sites in the backdrop of different scenes, including the open waters and the hills, also play an important role in keeping the viewers hooked through each episode. So, if you are eager to learn about the actual filming sites of ‘Make Me Believe,’ we have got you covered!

Make Me Believe Filming Locations

‘Make Me Believe’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, especially in the Çanakkale Province. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of Turkey, which is mainly due to its position at the crossroads of the land, sea, and air routes between three continents, the country makes for a suitable filming site for the Netflix movie!

Çanakkale Province, Turkey

A significant portion of ‘Make Me Believe’ was lensed in the Çanakkale province, which takes its name from the eponymous city and is situated in the northwestern region of Turkey. For shooting purposes, the production team traveled to several locations across the province, scouting and finding various suitable sites and backdrops.

For instance, in late July 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted taping a few pivotal sequences on location in and around the Altar of Zeus at Mıhlı, Adatepe Köyü Yolu, which is at the edge of the hill overlooking the Edremit Bay, Assos Sea, and the island of Lesbos. In the mythological world, it is believed that the king of the Gods Zeus witnessed the Trojan War from this particular hilltop.

Another historical landmark in the form of Athena Tapınağı features in ‘Make Me Believe.’ Situated at 17860 Behram/Ayvacık/Çanakkale in Assos, it is one of the production locations where the filming unit set up camp to record a number of important parts for the romantic film. The province is home to several landmarks, such as Çanakkale Trojan Horse, Çanakkale Martyrs’ Monument, Çanakkale Saat Kulesi in Çanakkale town center, and Anzac Cove of Gallipoli Peninsula.

Apart from ‘Make Me Believe,’ the province of Çanakkale has hosted the production for a number of film and TV projects. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘A Small September Affair,’ ‘What’s Left of You,’ ‘Badem Sekeri,’ and ‘Travel Mates.’

