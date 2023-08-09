Where Was Netflix’s Marry My Dead Body Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Wei-Hao Cheng, Netflix’s ‘Marry My Dead Body’ (originally titled ‘Guan Yu Wo Han Gui Bian Cheng Jia Ren de na Jian shi’) is a Taiwanese action comedy-drama movie that centers upon a police officer named Wu Ming-Han who comes across a wed wedding envelope only to realize that its owner is a ghost from the other side asking for Ming-Han’s hand in marriage right before reincarnation. His life gets turned upside down as he gets married to a ghost husband without his will.

Now, the married gay couple must solve a dangerous crime together. While the central theme of the movie is the fantastical ghost marriage, it manages to tackle several realistic important subject matters as well, including LGBTQ+ issues. Featuring the likes of Hsu Kuang Han, Austin Lin, Gingle Wang, Chen-Nan Tsai, Man-Chiao Wang, and Tsung-Hua Tou, the fantasy movie unfolds in a variety of locations as the protagonists embark on a set of challenges to complete their mission. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Marry My Dead Body’ was shot, you are at the right place!

Marry My Dead Body Filming Locations

‘Marry My Dead Body’ was seemingly filmed entirely across Taiwan, in different parts of the country. Since the story is set in the Asian country itself, it makes sense why the filming unit utilized the locales of Taiwan to shoot most of the movie. Now, without wasting time, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Taiwan

From the looks of it, ‘Marry My Dead Body’ is lensed in various locations across Taiwan as the production team traveled to numerous streets and neighborhoods in order to shoot pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. While most of the interior and exterior portions of the film were taped on location, in various establishments and streets, it is possible that the filming unit even utilized the facilities of one of the film studios located in Taiwan. A couple of them are Film Tailor Studio and Reno LED Studio.

While several action-packed sequences were recorded outdoors, it is highly likely that you spot several popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including Ximending, Qixing Mountain, the National Palace Museum, the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and the Presidential Office Building. Apart from ‘Marry My Dead Body,’ the locales of Taiwan have also been featured in numerous film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘Yi Yi: A One and a Two…,’ ‘Happy Together,’ ‘Mahjong,’ and ‘Papa & Daddy.’

