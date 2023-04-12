Where Was Netflix’s Operation: Nation Filmed?

Directed by Piotr Kumik, Netflix’s ‘Operation: Nation’ (originally titled ‘Kryptonim: Polska’) is a Polish comedy-drama movie that follows Staszek, a young member of the Radical Youth Association, abbreviated as ZMR, who finds a sense of belonging and strength by being associated with the nationalists. Following the orders of the leader named Roman, Staszek engages in several patriotic activities along with his buddies. During one such activity, Staszek crosses paths with a left-wing activist named Pola who just broke up with her boyfriend.

Attracted by Pola instantly, Staszek hides his affiliation with ZMR to get in her good books. Sooner rather than later, they indulge in a forbidden relationship, which leads to a series of surprising events. Starring Maciej Musiałowski, Borys Szyc, Magdalena Maścianica, Antoni Królikowski, and Karol Kadłubiec, the comedy film mainly unfolds in Bialystok, where Staszek lives, and Warsaw, where the celebration of the greatest Equality Parade in history takes place. With the inclusion of different sites in the backdrop, it is only natural for the viewers to wonder about the actual filming locations of ‘Operation: Nation.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Operation: Nation Filming Locations

‘Operation: Nation’ was filmed in Poland, especially in Bialystok and Warsaw. Reportedly, the principal photography for the drama film took place in the summer of 2021. By choosing to shoot the movie on location, the production team managed to inject some authenticity into the tale and elevate the quality of the movie even further. Now, let’s follow the love story of Staszek and Pola, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Bialystok, Poland

To shoot the scenes of Staszek in his hometown of Bialystok, the filming unit of ‘Operation: Nation’ set up camp on location and utilized the various locales of the Polish city and the capital of the Podlaskie Voivodeship. As the cast and crew members lensed various exterior scenes in and around Bialystok, you are likely to spot various landmarks and places of interest in the backdrop of different sequences. Some of them are the Białystok Puppet Theatre, the Podlaskie Museum, Branicki Palace, St. Roch Church, and Kościuszko Square.

Warsaw, Poland

Several pivotal portions of ‘Operation: Nation’ were also taped in the capital of Poland, Warsaw. To be specific, the Plac Zbawiciela or the Saviour Square, which is situated in Warsaw’s Śródmieście district in the neighborhood of Śródmieście Południowe, served as one of the prominent production locations for the comedy-drama movie. Apart from ‘Operation: Nation,’ Warsaw’s locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Dziewczyny z Dubaju,’ ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘A Short Film About Love,’ ‘Filip,’ ‘Pokolenie Ikea,’ and ‘Sexify.’

