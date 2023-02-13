Where Was Netflix’s Squared Love All Over Again Filmed?

A sequel to ‘Squared Love,’ Netflix’s ‘Squared Love All Over Again’ is a Polish romantic comedy movie helmed by Filip Zylber that revolves around the loving relationship between a celebrity journalist named Stefan Tkaczyk ‘Enzo’ and a humble teacher named Monika Grabarczyk. However, their relationship is tested to the limit when the latter accepts a new job that involves working with a charming young man.

Concerned about the new man in Monika’s life, Enzo finds himself jealous and makes things all the more complicated. Starring Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk in reprising roles, the sequel also features impressive performances from other talented actors and actresses, including Mirosław Baka, Tomasz Karolak, Monika Krzywkowska, and Miroslaw Baka. While the theme of a complicated relationship makes the viewers relate to the film and keeps them hooked, the familiar locations from the parent film are likely to make one wonder where it was actually shot. In that case, we have gathered all the necessary information to put your curiosities to bed!

Squared Love All Over Again Filming Locations

‘Squared Love All Over Again’ was filmed in its entirety in Poland, particularly in Warsaw, which is where the story is set. Situated in Central Europe, Poland is known to be the fifth most populous member state of the European Union. Its diverse landscape, consisting of different landforms, water bodies, and ecosystems, makes it a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including ‘Squared Love All Over Again.’ Now, without wasting any time, let us take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Warsaw, Poland

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Squared Love All Over Again’ were lensed in and around Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members traveled across the capital and recorded different scenes, including aerial exterior shots of the cityscape and key interior scenes, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, it is a high possibility that they utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in and around Warsaw to shoot many interior scenes, including the ones set on the stage itself.

Located in east-central Poland, Warsaw is considered an Alpha global city with a major influence on the country’s culture, economics, and politics. Also known as Phoenix City, it is home to more than 60 museums and galleries which are open to the public. Some of the most notable ones are the Poster Museum, the Museum of the History of Polish Jews, the Museum of the Polish Army, the Copernicus Science Centre, and the Carroll Porczyński Collection Museum.

While many tourists tend to frequent Warsaw every year, the city is also visited by various filmmakers for shooting purposes every once in a while. As a matter of fact, Warsaw has hosted the production of a number of film projects over the years. Besides ‘Squared Love All Over Again,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Three Colors: White,’ ‘A Short Film About Love,’ ‘My Secret Terrius,’ and ‘Floating Skyscrapers.’

