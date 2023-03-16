Where Was Netflix’s Still Time Filmed?

Co-written and helmed by Alessandro Aronadio, Netflix’s ‘Still Time’ (originally titled ‘Era Ora’) is an Italian dramedy movie that revolves around Dante, a workaholic who always tends to be in a rush and hardly spends any quality time with his loved ones, including his wife Alice. However, when he falls asleep after celebrating his birthday, he leaps ahead a year and wakes up on his following birthday, only to find out that his wife is pregnant.

As Dante keeps jumping through time after every few hours, his perspective on life changes drastically as all he wants to do is spend more time with Alice and his daughter. This realization takes him on an emotional journey while he tries to slow things down and make the most of his time in this world. The romantic drama movie unfolds in Italy, primarily in the residence of Dante and Alice as the former wakes up in his bed, having skipped a year in his sleep. Moreover, as the story progresses and the characters grow, different locations get introduced in the backdrop to keep up with the narrative. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Still Time’ was shot, let’s get to know all about it, shall we?

Still Time Filming Locations

‘Still Time’ was filmed in its entirety in Italy, particularly in Rome. Principal photography for the Edoardo Leo starrer reportedly commenced in early October 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in November of the same year. Since the story is set in Italy, it makes sense why the production team utilized actual Italian locales to shoot various important scenes for the comedy-drama film. Now, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Rome, Italy

The filming unit of ‘Still Time’ set up camp in the picturesque and culturally rich Italian city of Rome and its surrounding areas as they made the most of the city’s unique landscape to lens numerous key sequences for the film. From the looks of it, during the production process, the director and his team were seemingly spotted on the outskirts of Rome taping many pivotal portions against the lush green pastures.

Apart from the iconic and Imperial Roman-styled architecture, Rome is also home to some modern fascist architecture as you might notice throughout the movie. Known to have one of the largest areas of green space as compared to most European capitals, it consists of many public parks and nature reserves. What makes up a significant portion of this green space are the several luxurious villas and gardens created by the Italian aristocracy. Some of the notable villas include the Villa Borghese, Villa Ada, and Villa Doria Pamphili.

Given Rome’s prominence in the entertainment industry, second only to Hollywood, it is understandable why many filmmakers for some major productions set up camp in and around the city. As a matter of fact, besides ‘Still Time,’ Rome has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows, such as ‘All Ladies Do It,’ ‘Third Person,’ ‘The Pink Panther,’ and ‘The Flight Attendant.’

