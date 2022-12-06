Where Was Netflix’s The Marriage App Filmed?

Directed by Sebastián De Caro, Netflix’s ‘The Marriage App’ (originally titled ‘Matrimillas’) is an Argentinian romantic comedy movie that revolves around a young married couple who is going through a rather rough patch, despite having tried every other option to make their marriage better for themselves and for the sake of their children. However, when they get introduced to a marriage app called ‘Equilibrium,’ they realize that they hadn’t exhausted all their options just yet.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that’s what the married couple did by deciding to give the marriage app a try, which works by giving or subtracting points for every good deed a partner does for their significant other. What starts as a healthy way to work on their marriage turns into an unhealthy obsession to collect points and earn independence from each other. The romantic and hilarious narrative is complemented by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Luisana Lopilato, Juan Minujín, and Cristina Castaño. Moreover, the use of interesting locations enhances the overall narrative of the film, which begs the question — where was it shot? Well, if you are wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The Marriage App Filming Locations

‘The Marriage App’ was filmed entirely in Argentina, particularly in Buenos Aires. The principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in mid-March 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late April of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let’s traverse all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Buenos Aires, Argentina

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Marriage App’ were lensed in and around Buenos Aires, the capital and primate city of Argentina. The production team supposedly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew were spotted recording some key scenes in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood of the city, which is situated between the neighborhoods of Villa Pueyrredón, Belgrano, Villa Ortúzar, Coghlan, Saavedra, and Agronomía.

Located on Río de la Plata’s western shore, Buenos Aires is popular for its rich culture and preserved eclectic European architecture, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of several scenes in the movie. The capital is considered the industrial, financial, and commercial hub of the nation, with tourism playing an important role in its economy. After all, Buenos Aires has an active and internationally recognized nightlife with bars, dance bars, and nightclubs staying open even after midnight.

Apart from tourists, Buenos Aires is also frequented by filmmakers every once in a while for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, the city has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years, besides ‘The Marriage App.’ Some of the notable ones are ‘Happy Together,’ ‘The Blonde One,’ ‘Taekwondo,’ ‘Idiot Love,’ and ‘One Life to Live.’

