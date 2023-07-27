Where Was Netflix’s The Murderer Filmed?

Helmed by Wisit Sasanatieng, Netflix’s ‘The Murderer’ is a Thai crime mystery comedy film set in a small provincial Thai town where a detective takes on the job of uncovering a series of mysterious deaths in order to finally catch the killer responsible for the murders. With a British expat named Earl becoming the prime suspect in murdering his Thai in-laws, his wife is the one and only witness who stands between his guilt and freedom.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, such as Phetthai Vongkhamlao, Eisaya Hosuwan, James Laver, Sompong Choptham, Sawanee Utoomma, and Sunaree Ratchasima, the suspenseful and hilarious film mainly takes place on a dark stormy night while the leading detective hunts for the culprit in an isolated area. Given the eerieness of the locations as well as the daunting storyline and score, it is highly likely that you are wondering where it was filmed. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

The Murderer Filming Locations

‘The Murderer’ was filmed in Thailand, seemingly in Isan. Given the fact that the story is based in the countryside of Thailand, it is only reasonable that the production team decided to shoot the film on location. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations where the gory murders take place in the Netflix movie!

Isan, Thailand

From the looks of it, the production team supposedly traveled to the region of Northern Thailand or Isan, which is written as Isaan, Isarn, Issarn, Issan, Esan, or Esarn, and is home to 20 provinces. Primarily, they set up camp in the countryside of the region in order to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Despite the attempts of the filming unit to utilize the facilities of a sound stage, they were unable to do so.

The director Wisit Sasanatieng revealed the reasons why that happened. At the time of the shooting, the cast and crew were unable to find a studio large enough to accommodate all the scenes they needed to shoot within a specific period of time. So, during the scouting process, the production team came across an isolated house, which turned out to be ideal for filming. To make things all the more smooth, they even covered the property with massive tentage. By doing so, they managed to record several pivotal sequences day in and day out, not bothered by the adverse weather conditions outside the house.

Believe it or not, the region of Isan consists of 26 national parks, out of which four are situated in Province Khon Kaen, including Phu Pha Man National Park with Klang Khao Cave. Apart from that, Isan is also home to Sai Thong National Park, Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Phu Phan National Park, Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, and Loei Province’s Phu Kradueng National Park. Apart from ‘The Murderer,’ Thailand has hosted a number of movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘Influencer,’ ‘The Flood,’ ‘American Gangster,’ ‘Only God Forgives,’ and ‘No Escape.’

