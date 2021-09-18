Where Was Netflix’s The Stronghold Filmed?

Fresh out of Cannes and into the roster of Netflix, ‘The Stronghold’ (Original title: ‘BAC Nord’) packs a solid sucker punch of an action thriller, complete with gunfights, chases, and complex characters. Filmmaker Cédric Jimenez gives his twist to the genre, and the second half of the movie veers off towards existential territory. The partially true story, set in the Mediterranean hotbed of Marseilles, revolves around a small-time cop team who blurs the distinction between right and wrong.

Tangled up in the challenging ghetto life, the three officers are given a mammoth duty of pulling off a large-scale crackdown, and they rise to the occasion. However, two months later, their lives come crumbling down. Most of the story unfolds in an impoverished Marseilles neighborhood, and we see many establishing shots along the coastline. You may be curious to identify the areas where the movie was filmed, and if that is the case, let us take you out on tour.

The Stronghold Filming Locations

‘The Stronghold’ was filmed in its entirety in France, especially in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region. Filming commenced on August 5, 2019, and was wrapped up shortly after that. The movie’s story is set in the same area in southern France, and when it came to choosing the location for filming, the crew went with the same region where the story is set. Let us now take you to the specific places where the film was shot!

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

The movie’s entirety was filmed in locations in and around the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur area in southern France. Situated on the banks of the Mediterranean Sea, the region is known for its diverse landscapes and is, therefore, a fertile ground for movie productions.

The crew recorded shots in Bouches-du-Rhône, a densely populated French department located on the banks of the Mediterranean Sea. Named after the mouth of the river Rhône, the department also hosts Marseille’s picturesque city and prefecture. A bulk of sequences were filmed in the town.

Some scenes were filmed in Port-de-Bouc, a sparsely populated commune in the same department. A significant number of sequences were filmed in Crèche Le Petit Jardin Des Aigues Douces, a day care center located on Rue Lucien Giorgetti in the Douces Eagues district. Most of the ghetto sequences were filmed in this district. Although the director initially opted for a real ghetto, the location was changed later due to security reasons.

Additionally, some sequences were filmed in a studio location in Martigues, a commune situated northwest of the Marseille city, in the same department. The crew filmed some scenes in the Provence Studios, a sprawling movie production hub located at 7 Boulevard Maritime in Martigues. Presumably, the prison sequences were constructed on a soundstage in the studio.

Read More: The Stronghold Ending, Explained