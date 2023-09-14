Where Was Netflix’s Thursday’s Widows Filmed?

Based on the 2006 eponymous novel by Claudia Piñeiro and the second film adaptation after the 2009 movie of the same name, Netflix’s ‘Thursday’s Widows,’ originally titled ‘Las Viudas de Los Jueves,’ is a Mexican thriller drama series that focuses on the families residing in an isolated yet happy residential area of Las Cascadas. Masked with perfection and happiness, the truth about the community starts peeling off as some unspeakable and sinister secrets come to light. Behind the utopian facade, Las Cascadas houses crimes, infidelity, and various other questionable scandals.

When Teresa discovers the death of her husband and his two best friends, the widows take matters into their own hands to find out the culprit. Featuring Omar Chaparro, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Irene Azuela, Juan Pablo Medina, and Zuria Vega, the suspenseful series uses a relatively darker undertone against the backdrop of a perfect yet shady-looking residential area, which harbors some dark secrets. Thus, if you wish to find out where ‘Thursday’s Widows’ is shot, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Thursday’s Widows Filming Locations

‘Thursday’s Widows’ is filmed in Mexico, primarily in Mexico City and its surrounding areas. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller show seemingly got underway around October 2022 and as per reports, it got wrapped up in early November of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Mexico City, Mexico

A major portion of ‘Thursday’s Widows’ is reportedly lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital of Mexico as well as one of the most important cultural and financial centers in the world. In order to shoot the scenes based in the secluded residential area of Las Cascadas, the production team supposedly travels to the outskirts of the city. The indoor or residential portions of the show are possibly taped inside actual establishments located in and around Mexico City.

Furthermore, it is very much possible that a few indoor scenes are recorded on sound stages of one of the film studios situated in the capital or the surrounding areas, such as Elite Studios/MPC and Estudios Churubusco, to name a couple. Most of the viewers are likely to spot several local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of a number of exterior scenes, including the Monument to the Revolution, the Chapultepec Castle, the Palace of Bellas Artes, the Angel of Independence, and Museo Soumaya. Other than ‘Thursday’s Widows,’ the locales of Mexico City have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Original Sin,’ ‘Amores Perros,’ ‘High Crimes,’ ‘Trade,’ ‘Dark Desire,’ and ‘Who Killed Sara?.’

