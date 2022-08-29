Where Was Netflix’s Under Her Control Filmed?

Directed by Fran Torres, Netflix’s ‘Under Her Control’ (originally titled ‘La Jefa’) is a Spanish thriller drama movie that revolves around an unusual arrangement between an employee and her boss. When the ambitious and up-and-coming woman, Sofia, gets pregnant, she is afraid that the offspring can be the end of her promising career ahead. However, her boss, Beatriz, has been desperate to have a child of her own for a while.

So, Beatriz offers Sofia a deal that involves her adopting the child, and in return, Sofia will get compensated with a promotion. Thus, instead of going for an abortion, she accepts the deal. When Sofia realizes that the arrangement is not how she thought it would be, it’s too late for her to back out. The thrilling and suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. In addition, the use of interesting locations, including where Sofia is kept under surveillance, makes one wonder about the actual filming sites. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Under Her Control Filming Locations

‘Under Her Control’ was filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in Madrid. The principal photography commenced in early July 2021 and reportedly wrapped up after around five weeks of shooting, in early August of the same year. Located in southwestern Europe, the Kingdom of Spain is known to have a significant amount of influence on art, literature, music, and cuisine, especially in Western Europe and the Americas. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Madrid, Spain

All the pivotal scenes for ‘Under Her Control’ were lensed in and around Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain. It appears that the filming unit traveled across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Situated on the River Manzanares in Iberian Peninsula’s central part, the capital is considered the economic, political, and cultural center of the nation.

Even though Madrid houses many modern infrastructures, it has managed to preserve its roots as the city still has many historic neighborhoods and streets. Madrid is home to many popular landmarks, and some of them are the Royal Palace of Madrid, the Buen Retiro Park, the Plaza Mayor, the Reina Sofía Museum, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. Furthermore, Cibeles Palace and Fountain is considered one of the monument symbols of the city.

Apart from the tourists, Madrid is frequented by many filmmakers all year round for filming purposes. Its vast and diverse landscape makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of filming projects. Thus, over the years, the capital has featured in many movies and TV shows, including ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘The Good Boss,’ ‘The Girl in the Mirror,’ and ‘Money Heist.’

