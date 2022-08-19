Where is Netflix’s The Girl in the Mirror Filmed?

Co-written and created by Sergio G. Sánchez, Netflix’s ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ (originally titled ‘Alma’) is a Spanish horror thriller series that follows Alma, who wakes up with amnesia in a hospital after surviving a bus accident that killed most of her classmates. With no memories of the bizarre incident whatsoever, she finds herself traumatized and disoriented as she tries to recollect her past.

Due to memory loss, Alma’s own home seems like a place full of mysteries and she has a hard time believing anyone around her. Surrounded by unfamiliar faces and places, she must do everything she can to solve the mystery behind the accident before it is too late. The horror and thrilling elements in the series keep the viewers on the edge of their seats and on their toes through each episode. Meanwhile, the use of eerie locations in the backdrop matches the overall theme and vibe of the story. Thus, it is natural for you to want to learn more about the actual filming sites of ‘The Girl in the Mirror.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Girl in the Mirror Filming Locations

‘The Girl in the Mirror’ is filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in Asturias, Catalonia, and possibly, Madrid. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the horror series commenced in September 2020 and wrapped up in February 2021. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the beautiful yet haunting sites that appear in the series!

Asturias, Spain

Major portions of ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ are lensed across Asturias, an autonomous community in northwest Spain. The production team sets up camp in Hotel Rural Arredondo in Celorio, Llanes, and Central Hidráulica in Carretera general, to tape some pivotal sequences for the series. Several important scenes for the thriller series are also recorded in Oviedo, particularly in Piscina del Parque del Oeste on C. José María Martínez Cachero, Café Colon at Avenida de Colón, 27, and Castillo de Las Caldas at Lugar las Caldas, 2.

Moreover, a few interior scenes are seemingly captured in Palacio de Campos and Palacio de Meres. As for the beach scenes, the filming unit utilizes actual beaches in the region, including Playa de Porcia, Playa de San Pedro de La Ribera, and Cabo Busto. In addition, La Cubilla, Luarca, San Feliz, Ruta de Las Xanas, and Salinas also serve as some prominent production locations. Other than that, the cast and crew members also utilize the premises of some more sites, such as Moniello, Parque La Cebera, Somiedo, Casa Ali, Carretera Alta Montaña, Navia, Brañagallones, and Hexaspéculo.

Catalonia, Spain

For taping some additional portions, the production team of ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ also sets up camp in Catalonia, an autonomous community of Spain, which is also designated as a nationality thanks to its Statute of Autonomy. To be specific, they utilized the facilities of Parc Audiovisual de Catalunya. Located at Carretera, BV-1274, Km1, 08225 Terrassa in Barcelona, the film studio is home to four soundstages, two different backlots, and many lot locations, making it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. Moreover, Manresa, the capital of the Comarca of Bages, serves as a pivotal production location.

Madrid, Spain

It seems that the filming unit of the Spanish thriller series also made a short stop in Madrid, the capital and most populous city of Spain, to tape a few sequences for the debut season. Situated on the River Manzanares in the central part of the Iberian Peninsula, Madrid’s architecture is a blend of modern and historical structures. Apart from ‘The Girl in the Mirror,’ the capital has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘Alba,’ and ‘Money Heist.’

