Where Was Out of Office Filmed?

Written and directed by Paul Lieberstein (‘The Office‘), Comedy Central’s ‘Out of Office’ is a workplace comedy movie that is a hilarious take on the modern-day workplace. The narrative revolves around a young woman who realizes that in order to keep her job, she must somehow help her boss save and maintain his fast-failing marriage. Moreover, it portrays the blurring lines between working from home and the should-be private life. The movie stars some familiar names to ‘The Office’ fans as well as some new ones as the talented ensemble cast includes Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Oscar Nuñez, and Paul F. Tompkins.

‘Out of Office’ is not only relatable to many people in the post-pandemic era but it is also highly entertaining thanks to its hilarious story. Moreover, most of the movie is set in the monotonous interior locations of different residences, alluding to the narrative’s work-from-home theme. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder about the actual filming sites that appear in the movie. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Out of Office Filming Locations

‘Out of Office’ was filmed entirely in California, seemingly in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in April of the same year. Located in the Western United States, California is known to contribute significantly in several fields, including entertainment, sports, communication, information, innovation, politics, economics, and environmentalism. In addition, the state consists of an extremely diverse landscape, which makes it a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that the filming unit utilized for shooting the movie!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for the ‘Out of Office’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California and the second largest city in the United States. In particular, the cast and crew members seemingly set up camp in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood to tape some of the important scenes for the comedy film. They even supposedly traveled to other locales within the city for shooting purposes.

The City of Angels is popular for a number of things, including its ethnic and cultural diversity, Mediterranean climate, Hollywood film industry, sprawling metropolitan area, gorgeous beaches, and posh neighborhoods. Thanks to the city’s connection with Hollywood, it is frequented by many filmmakers all year round for recording different kinds of movies and TV shows. Apart from ‘Out of Office,’ LA has served as a prominent filming site for a number of productions. Some of the notable ones are ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ and ‘Good Trouble.’

Read More: Funniest Movies on Netflix