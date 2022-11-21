Where Was Poker Face Filmed?

Directed by Russell Crowe, ‘Poker Face’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around a gambler and tech billionaire named Jake Foley, who organizes a high-stakes poker game for his childhood friends, giving them an opportunity of a lifetime to win tons of money. However, there is a catch — Jake’s ulterior motive is to get back at his friends for betraying him in different ways. So, in order to play, each of them must disclose their deepest and darkest secrets.

To make matters more complicated, thieves break into Jake’s lair as the game progresses. Now, they must forget about their differences for a while and join forces to fight off the dangerous thieves and come out of the situation well and alive. Russell Crowe leads the cast lineup along with Liam Hemsworth, RZA, Aden Young, and Steve Bastoni. All the twists and turns make the narrative unexpected and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. At the same time, the use of some interesting locations is bound to keep you guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘Poker Face.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Poker Face Filming Locations

‘Poker Face’ was filmed in its entirety in Australia, particularly in New South Wales. The principal photography for the crime movie reportedly commenced in late July 2021, but it got halted in late August 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak on set. After several months of delay, the production resumed in February 2022 and finally got wrapped up by the end of the same month. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the sites that appear in the Liam Hemsworth-starrer!

New South Wales, Australia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Poker Face’ were lensed in New South Wales, the most populous state of Australia. The filming unit primarily utilized the facilities of Disney Studios Australia (previously known as Fox Studios Australia) at Building 16 on 38 Driver Avenue in Sydney’s suburb of Moore Park. The film studio is home to nine different sound stages ranging in size, production offices, screening theatres, construction space, and several exterior filming locations.

Crown Sydney at 1 Barangaroo Avenue in Sydney’s Barangaroo area and a home in the suburb of Waverton also served as a couple of important production locations for the film. An exciting and thrilling car chase scene was taped in and around the Sydney Harbour Tunnel. Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some key scenes in the town of Gerringong, the city of Wollongong, and the coastal town of Kiama.

