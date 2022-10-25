Where Was Prey for the Devil Filmed?

Directed by Daniel Stamm, ‘Prey for the Devil’ is a horror movie set in a time when demonic possessions are rising worldwide. To tackle this issue, the Catholic Church decides to reopen exorcism schools and train as many priests as possible in the Rite of Exorcism. Among them is an unlikely candidate named Sister Ann, a gifted young nun. Even though nuns are not allowed to perform exorcisms, one of the professors acknowledges her gifts and agrees to train her.

Now, Sister Ann and Father Dante must relieve the soul of a young girl possessed by the same demon that made life a living hell for her and her mother several years ago. Soon, the nun realizes that it is all a plot to have her where the Devil wants her. The dark undertone, coupled with the use of different locations, not only enhances the quality of the narrative but also makes one wonder where ‘Prey for the Devil’ was actually shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Prey for the Devil Filming Locations

‘Prey for the Devil’ was filmed entirely in Bulgaria, specifically in Sofia. According to reports, the principal photography for the horror movie took place during the summer of 2020 and seemingly wrapped up by August of the same year. Unfortunately, Ben Cross (Cardinal Matthews) passed away merely ten days after filming his part on August 18, 2020. Now, without further ado, let’s look at all the specific locations where the battle between good and evil takes place in the movie!

Sofia, Bulgaria

Most pivotal sequences for ‘Prey for the Devil’ were lensed across Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital and largest city. In particular, the cast and crew members utilized the facilities of the Nu Boyana Film Studios to tape several key scenes for the movie. Located at 84 Kumata Street in Cinema Center Boyana, the facility is home to ten fully-equipped sound stages, a modern water tank, and a wide range of backlot standing sets. All these amenities make the studio a suitable production location for different projects.

It is possible that the filming unit also traveled across the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops for the Jacqueline Byers-starrer. Located in the Sofia Valley at the foot of the Vitosha mountain, Sofia is the 13th largest city in the European Union. It is home to numerous tourist attractions, such as the National Art Gallery, the National Gallery for Foreign Art, the National History Museum, the City Garden, and the Doctors’ Garden.

Moreover, thanks to its diverse landscape, Sofia attracts several filmmakers to shoot various genres of movies and TV shows. In fact, over the years, it has hosted the production of many popular ones like ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘After We Fell,’ ‘Hunter Killer,’ ‘Rome,’ and ‘Absentia.’

