Where Was After We Fell Filmed?

Directed by Castille Landon, ‘After We Fell’ is a romantic drama movie based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Anna Todd. It is the third installment in the ‘After’ movie series and follows the events of its predecessor ‘After We Collided.’ When Tessa’s estranged father Richard arrives at their doorstep after being kicked out by Carol, she agrees to let him stay despite Hardin’s objections. This causes bitter altercations between Hardin and Tessa. Things get escalated when she decides to move to Seattle to work in Vance Publishing against his wishes.

Eventually, Tessa and Hardin navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship, while battling insecurities and trust issues. However, when they visit London and the dark secret of Hardin’s mother gets revealed, the couple’s relationship is faced with the ultimate test. The steamy romance and intense narrative of ‘After We Fell’ is further enhanced by the gorgeous backdrop of the movie. In case you wonder where this passionate love story was filmed, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in!

After We Fell Filming Locations

Principal photography for ‘After We Fell’ reportedly commenced in September 2020 and wrapped up on December 18, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, several of the characters from the first two movies had to be recast. Now, let’s take a closer look at the filming locations!

Sofia, Bulgaria

‘After We Fell’ was filmed entirely in Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria. The majority of the scenes were filmed at the Nu Boyana Film Studios, located at 84 Kumata Street, Cinema Center Boyana. Furthermore, the cabin Hardin and Tessa visit during the weekend was constructed entirely from scratch by the production designer Iñigo Navarro.

Despite the extreme cold temperature and the strict COVID-19 protocols, the cast and crew had an enjoyable time filming and staying together in the city. They were also visited by numerous fans on the set. Located in the Sofia valley at the foot of Vitosha mountain, the city of Sofia lies west of the Iskar river. Furthermore, it is surrounded by picturesque mountains and is studded with mineral springs.

Sofia has a rich history of more than 2,000 years, and its ancient landmarks depict Roman, Greek, Ottoman, and Soviet architectural influences. Some of the most renowned places to visit in the city are the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Church of St. George Rotunda, the amphitheater of Serdica, Vitosha Boulevard, and the Sofia Central Mineral Baths.

Apart from its stunning scenic beauty, Sofia is a much sought-after filming destination due to the low operational costs on production, as well as decent tax concessions. In addition, the city has a vast pool of skilled and experienced production crew. Naturally, many popular movies such as ‘The Protégé,’ ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ ‘The Outpost,’ and ‘Jolt‘ were filmed in Sofia.

Read More: Where Was After We Collided Filmed?