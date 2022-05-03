Where Was Rambo IV (2008) Filmed?

2008 action thriller movie ‘Rambo IV’ (also familiar as ‘Rambo,’ ‘John Rambo,’ and ‘Rambo: The Fight Continues’) is the blood-drenched fourth installment in the ‘Rambo’ franchise of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic action hero who practically reinvented the action genre. Appearing after the ‘Rocky’ series, the star went overboard on these movies while retaining the tough-guy persona.

Although Stallone directed the ‘Rocky’ series on his own, this was the first ‘Rambo’ movie that also saw Stallone behind the camera. The story plunges our war veteran hero into the violent backdrop of Myanmar, where a war between the state and mercenaries keeps unfolding. The consequence is utter mayhem on the green palette of dense jungle. However, you may want to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us protrude further.

Rambo IV Filming Locations

‘Rambo IV’ was filmed in Thailand, Myanmar, the US, and Mexico. Filming started on January 22, 2007, and ended on May 4, 2007. The franchise movies always place themselves in the middle of unfolding geopolitical tension, and the team sought to walk on a similar path. As they had already covered geopolitical centers of conflict like Vietnam and the Middle East, Stallone wanted his character to head somewhere we don’t often see in media.

Stallone got in touch with United Nations to learn more about global conflicts, and Burma fascinated him since he did not know much about the country. He also wanted to make the film viscerally bloody since they were working on a tight budget, and it did not cost much to smother people in fake blood. However, the reality would hit the production crew hard. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Several scenes were filmed in Thailand, especially in Chiang Mai (also written as Chiengmai or Chiangmai), an eloquent historical city in the northern mountainous region of Thailand. They charted the jungles near the town, setting up several sequences there. Moreover, the snake farm scenes were lensed on an actual snake farm, with the farm’s employees appearing in the film. Mae Sa snake farm, a snake farm located in the Mae Raem (Mae Rim) district of Chiang Mai, facilitated the cast and crew to film the scenes.

Salween River, Myanmar

Most of the movie is set in Myanmar (Burma), and the director had to take the cast and crew to the volatile land to film some sequences. The reality was worse than what Stallone and his team had heard from first-hand accounts. They filmed scenes on the small section of the Salween River separating Burma and Thailand since the only way to access interior Burma was up the rivers. All the trails were heavily mined.

Stallone recollected the experience, “I witnessed the aftermath – survivors with legs cut off and all kinds of land mine injuries, maggot-infested wounds and ears cut off.” They also faced death threats, narrowly escaping shots fired by the Burmese military. In August and September 2007, months after the crew returned from the country, Burma met one of its largest pro-democratic protests, which ended in a humanitarian crisis.

Bowie, Arizona

The small unincorporated community of Bowie is a significant place in Rambo’s life, as he hails from the village. It finds mentioned in four movies out of five. We learn that Rambo is from Bowie as Murdock reads his credentials in the first film. However, we would not see his home until the end of the third movie, when Rambo returns to his ancestral horse farm. Therefore, some scenes were presumably filmed there. Bowie lies about three hours southeast of the capital city of Phoenix.

Palmdale, California

Towards the end of the movie, Rambo walks towards the horizon. Filming of the specific sequence took place in California, specifically in the community of Palmdale. The crew got hold of a plot located at 12140-11766 Elizabeth Lake Road in the city to film the scenes. Located in the Los Angeles County north of LA, the city’s outskirts harbor a great variety of biodiversity.

Mexico

Additionally, some scenes were filmed in Mexico. However, this was not the last Mexico outing for the everyman fictional hero, as the fifth installment of the franchise, ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ was also filmed in the country. Although there is crime and corruption, much like in every other country, the ancient land of Mayans and Aztecs has stood the test of time. Modern-day Mexico showcases a blend of the old and the new. With vast stretches of beaches, impenetrable jungles, and allures of history, Mexico is one of the best off-grid tourist destinations in the country.

