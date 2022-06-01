Where Was RRR Filmed?

With S. S. Rajamouli’s grand vision, the historical action drama ‘RRR’ (‘Rise Roar Revolt’) unveils an epic retrospective of South Asia’s struggle towards independence. The Telegu original movie follows Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two revolutionaries who become close friends and lead a bloody insurgence against the British Raj in India.

Following its release, the movie garnered much praise in the media for its enticing production value and detailed sets. Most of the film unveils in and around India, from the seat of the ruler in Delhi to the epicenter of the insurgence in Andhra Pradesh. However, you must wonder where the big-budget production was filmed. If you are trying to map the places visited by the cast and crew, allow us to take you to the places.

RRR Filming Locations

‘RRR’ was filmed in locations in and around India, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria. Principal photography commenced on November 11, 2018, coming in the can by August 26, 2021. COVID-19 pandemic caused some delay, but the cast and crew finally pulled through to the end. With that being said, it took around 300 working days to actualize the vision of the director. KK Senthil Kumar, who was also behind the camera in the ‘Baahubali‘ franchise, came on board to handle the cinematography. At the same time, Sabu Cyril, of ‘Ra. One’ fame handled the production design. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Hyderabad, India

Most of the movie was filmed on location in and around Hyderabad, a historic city and the capital of Telangana. Most of the scenes featuring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. were filmed in an aluminum factory in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad.

Several other scenes, including the introduction and the climax, were filmed in the Ramoji Film City, an integrated movie production facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Located at Ramoji Film City Main Road, the studio location is by far the largest studio complex in the world. From ‘Baahubali The Beginning,’ to ‘Crocodile 2: Death Swamp’ a slew of Indian and international titles have visited the studio.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Some filming took place in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands, and a bustling cultural hub in Europe. As the cast and crew members were filming the scenes during the second wave of the pandemic, they had to apply utmost safety measures. Amsterdam features round-the-clock nightlife and one of the most elaborate canal networks among global cities. The city experiences tourists from all over the globe for its temperate and welcoming ambiance.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Several sections of the movie were lensed in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. The song titled Naatu Naatu had its choreography done in Kyiv. The crew lensed plenty of scenes in the movie in various locations in and around the city. They returned to film some more scenes in the city in August 2021, and filming lasted for nearly a month.

Sofia, Bulgaria

The crew also visited Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria. NT Rama Rao Jr. filmed most of his action scenes in a studio location in Sofia. Furthermore, his scenes with the tiger were filmed in the city and were digitized later in post-production. Filled with greenery medieval architecture, and lasting artifacts from the former USSR, Sofia provides the ideal ambiance for the filming of cinematic projects.

Read More: Is RRR Based on A True Story?