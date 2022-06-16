Where Was Speed Kills Filmed?

Inspired by the eponymous book by Arthur J. Harris, ‘Speed Kills’ is a 2018 American/Puerto Rican crime drama movie that chronicles the consequences of leading a double life. Directed by Jodi Scurfield, the movie revolves around Ben Aronoff, who is not just a speedboat racing champion but also a multimillionaire. What people don’t know is that he leads a double life, indulging in drug trafficking. Although he lives a luxurious life, the consequences of his actions catch up with him as he finds himself in trouble with the law and drug lords.

The action sequences coupled with the suspenseful narrative keep the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. Moreover, the brilliant performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including John Travolta, Michael Weston, James Remar, Amaury Nolasco, Katheryn Winnick, and Jennifer Esposito, enhance the viewing experience for the audience. But what makes them curious is the interesting usage of backdrops in the movie. Well, in case you wish to learn all about the filming sites that appear in the crime film, we have got you covered!

Speed Kills Filming Locations

‘Speed Kills’ was filmed in Puerto Rico and the United States, specifically in San Juan, Carolina, Ceiba, Fajardo, and Miami Beach. The principal photography for the Jodi Scurfield directorial commenced in late May 2017 and wrapped in July of the same year. In 2017, the former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló announced that the John Travolta-starrer would be filming in Puerto Rico. He stated, “The Puerto Rican film industry, its human talent, its technicians, production staff, and all its members have demonstrated their commitment, professionalism, and dedication in recent years.”

Furthermore, Rosselló added, “Thanks to them, film production has unquestionably become one of the main engines with the most potential for economic development in Puerto Rico. As a result of all this effort, today I am pleased to announce the start of production on Speed Kills Island, starring Oscar nominee John Travolta.” Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that create the settings for the movie, shall we?

San Juan, Puerto Rico

A large portion of ‘Speed Kills’ was lensed in and around San Juan, the capital city and most populous municipality in Puerto Rico. In late June 2017, the cast and crew of the movie were spotted filming some pivotal sequences in the city. The production team also traveled a bit outside of the capital to the neighboring city of Carolina. Specifically, they utilized Isla Verde Beach to tape the beach scenes for the movie.

Other Locations in Puerto Rico

For filming purposes, the production team even traveled to the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station located in the town of Ceiba. It is a former US Navy base, which serves as a prominent production location in the movie. In addition, the premise of El Conquistador Resort was also utilized by the cast and crew members to tape some pivotal sequences. The hotel is situated at 1000 Avenida El Conquistador in the town of Fajardo.

Miami Beach, Florida

Additional portions of the movie were taped in Miami Beach, a coastal resort city in Miami-Dade County in Florida. There is much more to Miami Beach than just its beaches as there are many other attractions across the city, including Bass Museum, Jewish Museum of Florida, Holocaust Memorial, Flagler Monument Island, and Versace Mansion. Apart from ‘Speed Kills,’ hit movies like ‘Scarface,’ ‘Bad Boys,’ and ‘There’s Something About Mary,’ were also shot in Miami Beach.

