Where Was Survivor 44 Filmed?

Based on the Swedish series ‘Expedition Robinson,’ CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is a reality competition series created by Charlie Parsons that puts together a group of strangers in a secluded yet gorgeous location where they must fight for survival and provide fire, food, and shelter for themselves. On top of that, the contestants indulge in all kinds of challenges against one another that test their physical and mental strength.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the survival show sees contestants leave the island one by one through voting between the contestants until the last one standing is labeled as the Sole Survivor and takes home the grand cash prize of $1 million. The 44th season follows the same format and includes a new batch of 18 contestants who do their best to survive. Given the backdrop of a familiar isolated island, many viewers are bound to scratch their heads wondering where ‘Survivor 44’ was shot. If you are one such curious case, we have got you covered!

Survivor 44 Filming Locations

‘Survivor 44’ was filmed in Fiji, particularly in Mamanuca Islands. As per reports, the principal photography for the 44th season of the long-running survival series commenced in early June 2022 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Officially known as the Republic of Fiji, it is an island country with one of the most developed economies in the Pacific, thanks to forest, mineral, and fish resources. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the contestants as they compete against each other in different challenges and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the reality show!

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Survivor 44’ were lensed in Mamanuca Islands, a volcanic archipelago that comprises 20 different islands, as has been the case since season 33 of the reality series. The cast and crew seemingly utilized different parts of the archipelago to shoot various important scenes for the show. Located south of the Yasawa Islands and west of Nadi, the Mamanuca Islands are known for their pristine waters, sandy beaches, and live coral reefs, making them a dreamy tourist destination and a favorable production location for filmmakers.

The islands are home to several villages and resorts, including Port Denarau, the gateway to the Mamanuca and Yasawa islands. Moreover, tourists can indulge in various activities on the Mamanuca Islands, including kayaking, hiking, sailing, swimming, snorkeling, diving, coral viewing, swimming with reef sharks, and windsurfing. Not just that, you can explore different villages and discover secluded beaches.

Read More: Is Survivor Scripted?