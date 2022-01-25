Where Was That’s My Boy Filmed?

Directed by Sean Anders, ‘That’s My Boy’ is a satirical comedy movie that follows a middle-aged father who finds himself in need of fast money. For that, he looks back at his past and realizes he needs to reconnect with his estranged son. With comedy legends Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg in the lead roles, you can’t hope for anything less than endless laughter and uncontested entertainment. Besides that, the film has a lot to offer visually, with most of the scenes taking place at a majestic villa that sits in a picturesque garden. If you want to know where this movie was shot, we have you covered!

That’s My Boy Filming Locations

‘That’s My Boy’ was filmed in parts of Massachusetts and California, two of the most prestigious and popular states of the country. The production for the movie began on May 2, 2011, and ended on July 15, 2011. Are you curious to know more about the locations and the filming process that went behind the movie? Look no further because we have a lot to tell you!

Peabody, Massachusetts

Peabody is one of the primary locations where ‘That’s My Boy’ was filmed. The city is in Essex County, located around half an hour northeast of Boston. Apart from its rich industrial history, one of the most remarkable things about the place is the unity among the people residing there. You’ll find everyone uplifting and supporting each other, including children, the elderly, and others.

Interestingly, the Cabaret Lounge in Peabody was redesigned into a fictional strip club called Bacon & Legs. It is one of the most featured locations in the movie. Other than that, we also witness the appearance of 14 Collins Street in the film. Actor Andy Samberg revealed that it was hilarious to listen to co-star Adam Sandler do a Boston accent. He said they would die (laughing) whenever he whipped out his accent.

Barnstable County, Massachusetts

Several scenes were extensively filmed in Cape Cod, a hook-shaped peninsula that popularly hosts people during the summer. Filled with countless towns and villages, the area is replete with seafood shacks, ponds, lighthouses, bay, and ocean beaches. The production crew for ‘That’s My Boy’ reportedly flooded the streets in the summer of 2011, and it was hard not to notice them.

Adam Sandler was spotted taking pictures with fans at the residential community of Osterville in Barnstable, a town known for its historic architecture, stately homes, and two of the area’s most important cultural relics – the Cotuit Center for the Arts and Cahoon Museum.

The other location within the county that made the cut is Harwich. The wedding scenes were filmed at the Wychmere Harbor Club in Harwich Port. It is a private harborside setup that hosts private weddings and other events. In addition, an imitation of Fenway Park replica left-field wall, known as the Green Monster, was staged at the Dennis Little League fields for filming purposes. It is apparently said to be a part of Wixon Middle School in Dennis, where the team spent around two weeks shooting on location.

The Bourne Bridge in Bourne was momentarily closed to accommodate the filming crew. It bears Route 28 across the Cape Cod Canal and links Cape Cod with the rest of Massachusetts. The Classy Rick’s Bacon And Leggs are common sites that appear in the film, credited to the remodeling of a former home center in Bearses Way, Hyannis. The village is known for its spectacular beaches like Kalmus Park Beach and the Kennedy Compound at nearby Hyannis Port.

Brockton, Massachusetts

A few scenes in the film were shot in the city of Brockton in Plymouth County, popular for the diversity in its culture. Other than that, it is affectionately addressed as the City of Champions owing to its rich sports history. Interestingly, the city serves as the birthplace of boxing legends Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler. The Campanelli Stadium, which lies on Feinberg Way, houses the collegiate baseball team Brockton Rox. Another location featured in ‘That’s My Boy’ is the Plymouth County Superior Court, located at 52 Obery Street.

Other Locations in Massachusetts

Several other locations in Massachusetts also served as a filming site for the movie. The Old Everett High School, located at 548 Broadway, was transformed into Somerville Jr. High School. You might also notice a synagogue known as Temple Beth Emunah that shows up in the production. It lies in 1179 Central Street in Stoughton, a town in Norfolk County. Easton in Bristol County, WGBH TV Studio in Cambridge, and Lynn in Essex County — particularly the Capitol Diner at 431 Union Street Lynn — also doubled up as shooting locations for ‘That’s My Boy.’

Culver City, California

The movie is distributed by Columbia Pictures, so a few indoor scenes were shot in their home studio in Culver City. The production facility is stationed at 10202 Washington Boulevard. Although it was not much of a deal back in its early days, it slowly gained momentum in the late 1920s. Now, the filming complex is recognized as one of the leading production houses and has reportedly become the world’s third-largest major film studio.

