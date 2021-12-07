Where Was The Claus Family 2 Filmed?

With Ruben Vandenborre on the director’s chair, ‘The Claus Family 2’ (‘De Familie Claus 2’) is an endearing Flemish original fantasy movie with a warm gooey feel-good filling in its middle. Picking up from the story of ‘The Claus Family,’ the tale sees Jules in his first year donning the furry crimson coat of Santa. However, when he receives a letter from little Marie with an unusual request, he breaks traditions and goes against his grandfather to help Marie’s parents unite.

A commendable cast ensemble with Mo Bakker and Jan Decleir in the lead brings out the magic on screen, and the festively decorated sets are jolly exciting. The story unfolds at Santa’s office in the north pole and in children’s houses worldwide, while a shopping mall near Jules’ house in Belgium plays a significant role. If you want to discover all the filming locations where the movie was filmed, let us dial into the snow-globe.

The Claus Family 2 Filming Locations

‘The Claus Family 2’ was filmed in and around Belgium, Netherlands, and Romania, especially in Bucharest. Although the Christmas-themed movie is painted with a snowy landscape, principal photography was carried out in May and June 2021.

Cinema came to Romania in its nascent days with the projection of the Lumiere brothers, and the country has established itself as a central European hub of movie production. The movie is set in Belgium, and the exterior filming was carried out in locations in Netherlands and Belgium. Let us now take you to the specific filming locations.

Bucharest, Romania

Most parts of the movie were filmed in locations in and around Bucharest, the capital city of Romania. Charisma Studios, a small studio located at Str. Matei Voievod 94 Bis E in the City Sector 2 of Bucharest presumably served as the production base. The crew filmed almost all of the interior scenes and several exterior scenes in the city.

Brussels, Belgium

The production team took a detailed tour of Belgium to film other scenes. Scenes were filmed in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium and the administrative center of the European Union. A few scenes were filmed at Brussel’s Comics Art Museum (Belgisch Stripcentrum – Museum), a museum dedicated to Belgian comics.

The museum is located at 20, rue des Sables/Zandstraat. To capture the true essence of the Flemish culture, the crew also visited the municipality of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw in the province of Flemish Brabant, around 15 kilometers away from Brussels. Several scenes were filmed in the Dutch-speaking city.

Antwerp, Belgium

They filmed extensively all over the municipalities of Belgium to give the drama its final form. The Heritage Library Hendrik Conscience (Erfgoedbibliotheek Hendrik Conscience), a library situated at Hendrik Conscienceplein 4 in Antwerp township, presumably lent their premises for filming the scenes of Santa’s underground toy warehouse. Some sequences were filmed at Kontich, a sleepy municipality in the Belgian province of Antwerp. Scenes were filmed at Goodwill M & G, a Christmas store in Veldkant 6, in Kontich.

Ghent, Belgium

The production crew also visited the picturesque Belgian port city of Ghent to film several scenes. Some scenes were filmed in the premises of Sint-Michielskerk (or Saint Michael’s Church) located at Sint-Michielsplein 4 in the medieval township. It is a roman catholic church that flaunts late Gothic architecture.

Situated near the city center of Ghent, the church is known for its intricate interior décor. NTGent, a performing theatre located at Sint-Baafsplein 17 in the city also became busy, as the crew filmed several scenes in the theatre and in its adjacent café.

Breda, Netherlands

Some scenes were filmed in Breda, a municipality in the North Brabant province of Netherlands. Suzanne runs a bakery in the movie, and a bakery in the region stood in for Suzanne’s bakery. Scenes were filmed in A Cup of Cake, a bakery located at Veemarktstraat 69 in the city.

