Where Was The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Filmed?

Based on the 2010 novel titled ‘Mockingjay’ by Suzanne Collins, ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ is a dystopian science fiction action movie helmed by Francis Lawrence, released in two parts. The sequel to ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and the third installment in ‘The Hunger Games’ film series, the film follows Katniss Everdeen, who finds herself in the destroyed District 13. Not only has her home, District 12, been destroyed, but President Snow has also brainwashed Peeta Mellark.

However, soon the situation turns around, and Katniss gathers all her close friends to embark on a mission to liberate the citizens of Panem and kill President Snow to restore peace. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks, the adventure movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, given all the action sequences. Furthermore, the setting of a futuristic and dystopian world will make you wonder where ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ was shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Filming Locations

‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ was filmed in Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Germany, France, and Japan, particularly in Metro Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Berlin/Brandenburg metropolitan region, Paris, Yvelines, Ivry-sur-Seine, Noisy-le-Grand, and Kasukabe. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jennifer Lawrence starrer commenced in September 2013. After a couple of months, the filming unit took a break to promote ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and resumed shooting in early December 2013.

Unfortunately, Philip Seymour Hoffman died on February 2, 2014, but reportedly, he had shot most of his scenes before his tragic demise. Moreover, Liam Hemsworth got an injury on set during the filming schedule. Finally, the shooting got wrapped up in June 2014. Interestingly, both parts were shot back to back. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the action movie!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ were lensed in Metro Atlanta, Georgia’s most populous metropolitan statistical area and the eighth largest in the country. Specifically, in December 2013, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting key scenes in and around Atlanta Marriott Marquis at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue Northeast in Atlanta. Moreover, Swan House at Atlanta History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest in Atlanta doubled for the exterior of Snow’s mansion.

The exterior shots of District 13 were recorded around Bellwood Quarry in Atlanta. At the same time, the scenes involving District 12 were shot in two different locations — the old Griffin Textile Mill in Griffin and Martha Mills or Thomaston Mills at 900 North Hightower Street in Thomaston. The filming unit utilized various other sites in Metro Atlanta, including Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County’s Lithia Springs, Rockmart in Polk County, Caldwell Tanks Inc at 57 East Broad Street in Newnan, and Norcross.

Boston, Massachusetts

Reportedly, a few locales of Boston, the capital and largest city of Massachusetts, also feature in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.’ Also known as The Puritan City, Boston is considered a global pioneer in entrepreneurship and innovation. It is also a world leader when it comes to higher education in the fields of medicine, law, business, and engineering.

Los Angeles, California

Some portions of the Liam Hemsworth starrer were also recorded in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California. Situated in Southern California, LA has some extravagant properties in posh neighborhoods, beautiful beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and a bustling downtown area.

Berlin/Brandenburg Metropolitan Region, Germany

Several vital scenes for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ were also taped in the Berlin/Brandenburg metropolitan region, one of the eleven German metropolitan regions. It includes all the territories of Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg. The Tempelhof Airport at Platz d. Luftbrücke 5 in Berlin served as one of the primary production locations in the region. The District 8 scenes were recorded in the abandoned factory of Chemiewerk Rüdersdorf in Tasdorf, Brandenburg, while a chase scene was shot at Messedamm Underpass in Berlin.

Apart from that, the production team set up camp in numerous other sites across the region, such as Kraftwerk Berlin at Köpenicker Str. 70 in Berlin, Altes Stadthaus at Klosterstraße 47 in Berlin, ICC (Internationales Congress Centrum) in the Berlin borough of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, and Krampnitz Kaserne in Fahrland, Potsdam. Moreover, they utilized the facilities of Babelsberg Film Studio or Studio Babelsberg AG at August-Bebel-Str. 26-53 in Brandenburg’s Potsdam. The film studio is home to 21 sound stages with 300,000 square feet of floor space, production offices, wardrobe rooms, make-up rooms, and an expansive backlot area that can fulfill all production needs.

Paris, France

The capital and most populous city of France, Paris, also reportedly served as a key production location for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.’ Located at the heart of the Île-de-France region, Paris is considered one of the world’s foremost centers in several sectors, including arts, finance, commerce, diplomacy, fashion, science, and gastronomy.

Other Locations in France

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of the dystopian movie also traveled to other locations in France, such as Ivry-sur-Seine. It is a commune in the Val-de-Marne department located just a few kilometers from the center of Paris. The interior shots of the luxurious mansion of President Snow were taped inside Château de Voisins in Saint Hilarion, Yvelines. In May 2014, the cast and crew were also spotted lensing a few scenes around Les Espaces d’Abraxas complex in Noisy-le-Grand.

Kasukabe, Japan

Additional portions of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ were taped in Kasukabe, a special city in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture. In particular, the scenes involving the underground approach to the Capitol were shot in the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, an underground water infrastructure project.

