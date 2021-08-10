Based on the namesake book series by Beth Reekles, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is the third installment in the immensely popular Netflix film series titled ‘The Kissing Booth.’ It is set not long after Elle (Joey King) and Lee Flynn’s (Joel Courtney) graduation. The two friends, along with Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Rachel (Meganne Young), come to the Flynn family’s beach house to spend the last summer there.

Elle spends time with Noah and ticks off entries in her and Lee’s bucket list, but she knows that she still has to choose between Harvard and Berkeley and break one of their hearts. Like the previous two movies, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is predominantly set in Los Angeles, California. If you are wondering whether it was filmed on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

The Kissing Booth 3 Filming Locations

Co-writer and director Vince Marcello primarily shot ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ in Cape Town, South Africa. Some scenes were reportedly filmed in Los Angeles, California. Filming for the third movie secretly took place in tandem with the second film. During a YouTube live event shortly after the second film’s release in July 2020, the cast of the film series revealed that the shooting for the third movie in the franchise had already concluded.

According to them, the production crew sometimes alternated between filming the two movies. There were even days in which scenes from both films were shot. ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ was filmed between early and mid-2019. Now, let us look at the above-mentioned specific locations in detail.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, the legislative capital of the country, served as the primary location for filming not just for ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ but also for the entire film franchise. One of the reasons for choosing the South African port city as a filming site is that it has a similar climate to that of California. Most importantly, the cost of filming in the African nation is much more economically viable than in Los Angeles. Joel Courtney took to Instagram to share with fans several photographs of himself and the co-stars.

The rest is movie magic. For instance, the small park pavilion in which Ella and Noah share their first kiss appears in all three films. However, it doesn’t exist in real life but was built exclusively for the movies in Wynberg Park, located at 58 avenue Corner Klaassens and Trovato Link Road, Wynberg. Some of the productions shot in Cape Town are ‘Outlander,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘The Empty Man.’

Los Angeles, California

Like the previous two films, some scenes of ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ were reportedly shot in Los Angeles, also referred to as the world’s entertainment capital. The filmmakers likely mixed established shots of various locations in Los Angeles with footage filmed in Cape Town. ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ ‘The Game,’ and ‘Heat’ are three of the many films that have been shot in Los Angeles over the years.

Read More: Where Was The Kissing Booth 1 and 2 Filmed?