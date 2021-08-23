In Roger Donaldson’s 2014 action thriller ‘The November Man,’ Pierce Brosnan acts as the titular November man since nothing that goes past him remains alive. The narrative is based on the novel ‘There Are No Spies’ by Bill Granger, the seventh installment in the titular series. After a young CIA operative turns rogue and joins the enemies, his suave supervisor-mentor must rise to the occasion and execute the agent. The story subsequently brings the audience in the middle of a sinister international conspiracy.

Packed with an A-list cast ensemble including Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey, and Olga Kurylenko, and told with a brooding urgency, the fast-paced thriller packs enough to cater to the genre fans. The story changes its backdrop from Montenegro to Switzerland to Moscow to showcase its gruesome action sequences. However, you may be curious about the locations where the film was actually shot. In that case, let us guide you to the destinations.

The November Man Filming Locations

‘The November Man’ was filmed in and around locations in Serbia and Montenegro. Filming began on May 20, 2013, and was wrapped up by late July of the same year. The story is set in Berlin, but the producers could not film in the German capital city. These transnational action thrillers are often filmed in vague Eastern European locations that double as major European cities. It was a welcome decision by the producers to film most parts of the movie in the offbeat location of Serbia. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

In the film’s early moments, CIA agent Peter Devereaux supervises a young agent on a mission in far-flung Montenegro. The director took his unit to the exotic location to film the early sequences. The crew filmed some important sequences in Sveti Stefan, a tiny islet and hotel resort on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast. In the film, Montenegro also doubles as the location in Switzerland.

Other Locations in Montenegro

The crew also filmed in the historic town of Perast in Montenegro. The local road was used for filming purposes, as they are wide enough for commuting with vehicles. Featuring archaic buildings and ivy-draped churches, the scanty coastal township becomes a coveted tourist destination in the summer months.

As a result, filming is cheaper here in the months between October and April. Some additional sequences were filmed in Petrovac, a coastal town situated in the Budva municipality of Montenegro. The team also visited Herceg Novi, another coastal town at the foot of Mount Orjen in the same country.

Belgrade, Serbia

Director Roger Donaldson took the team to the icy-cold terrain of Serbia to film the bulk of the sequences. Some of the crew members were Serbian, and they aided the filming unit in their enterprise. Much of the movie was filmed in exterior locations, and the director utilized the city’s rich architectural and cultural repository.

Situated at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, the city may not be well-known to the US citizen, but it is quite a fertile ground for production. Film and TV productions are cheaper in the region, and there are local skilled technicians to aid the filming process.

