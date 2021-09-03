Directed by Tom Shadyac based on the 1963 motion picture of the same name, ‘The Nutty Professor’ is a hilarious 1996 comedy movie. In his vehicle, Eddie Murphy performs in the role of overweight but kind-hearted professor Sherman Klump. After taking a special chemical, he is transformed into the avatar of Buddy Love, a suave and self-assertive alternative persona. With this development, the concoction of a wild comedy is prepared. Most of the movie unfolds in the university where the professor teaches. However, you may seek to know the locations where the film was shot. In that case, let us take you out on a tour.

The Nutty Professor Filming Locations

‘The Nutty Professor’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in California. Filming commenced on May 8, 1995, and was wrapped up by September 8 of the same year. The state is the seat of Hollywood’s iconic movie production district, and thus, filmmakers from all over the world flock to the region.

Other than the availability of lush settings and skilled technicians, the one aspect that attracts directors and producers is the lucrative tax credit offered by the California Film Commission. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

Los Angeles, California

The majority of the film’s sequences were captured in and around the Californian city of Los Angeles, home to the sprawling film industry of Hollywood. The university where Eddie Murphy’s character Professor Sherman Klump teaches is the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a premier educational institution located in the neighborhood of Westwood, in Los Angeles County.

A scene was specifically filmed on Janss Steps, an 87-step staircase located on the UCLA campus. Moreover, the production team filmed sequences in Royce Hall, a historic auditorium within the same Westwood campus of UCLA.

The crew also took a tour of Millennium Biltmore Hotel, a four-star hotel situated at 506 South Grand Avenue in the city.

San Marino, California

There is a blast of a party towards the end of the film, and the director filmed the scenes in a venue in San Marino, a suburban area more than 9 miles away from downtown LA.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, an educational and research institution popularly known as “The Huntington,” lent its premises for filming purposes. Located at 1151 Oxford Road in the neighborhood of San Marino, the museum complex has been a coveted tourist destination since its foundation in 1919.

Other Locations in California

The director took his cast and crew to some other places in the state, although they did not venture out of the state as such. The studio work was carried out in Universal Studios Hollywood, a movie studio and theme park located at 100 Universal City Plaza, in Universal City. The interior of Klum’s home was presumably built in a studio environment.

The team also took shots in Courthouse Square, an iconic Universal Studios Backlot depicting a generic American town square with a courthouse in the center.

Mayfield Senior School, an educational institution situated at 500 Bellefontaine Street, in the Californian neighborhood of Pasadena, was doubled as Dean Richmond’s office in the movie.

Additional filming was carried out in Beverly Hills, an upscale community located in Los Angeles County. An area is known for its neon-lit banners and shopping district, the city is also home to several Hollywood stars.

Read More: Is The Nutty Professor A True Story?