Where Was The Old Way Filmed?

Decades into his successful acting career, Nicolas Cage finally stars in his first Western drama movie ‘The Old Way.’ Directed by Brett Donowho, the movie focuses on Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who had left his notorious and dangerous life behind after getting married to focus on becoming a good family man. After several years of retirement from the life of a gunfighter, he realizes that he might be done with his past, but his past is far from done with him.

When the outlaw son of a man he killed years ago seeks revenge, it results in the death of Colton’s wife. Now, in order to avenge her, he teaches her 12-year-old daughter Brooke the art of gunslinging, and together, they set out on a mission to hunt down the killer. The intriguing theme of revenge, coupled with the action-packed sequences, keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. At the same time, the setting of the Wild West is bound to make one curious to know all about the actual filming sites. If you have been scratching your head about the same, we have got you covered!

The Old Way Filming Locations

‘The Old Way’ was filmed in its entirety in Montana, particularly in Park County. The principal photography for the action movie commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up within a month or so, in September of the same year. As per reports, property key assistant and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was on the receiving end of complaints from the movie’s crew members regarding her handling of firearms as she discharged a weapon without any warning during the production. This even caused Nicolas Cage to walk off the set.

Located in Western United States, Montana is the fourth largest state in terms of area in the United States. Also known as the Big Sky Country, its economy is mostly dependent on agriculture, ranching, and cereal grain farming. Now, without much ado, let us take a look at all the specific sites that feature in the Western drama movie!

Park County, Montana

A majority of ‘The Old Way’ was lensed in Park County, a county situated in the southern region of Montana. Primarily, the filming unit set up camp at the Yellowstone Film Ranch, which is located in the heart of downtown Livingston on a cliff overlooking Paradise Valley in Southwest Montana, and utilized its facilities to tape most of the pivotal sequences for the drama film. The film studio is home to a fully-operational western town backlot, massive forest land, and a production office, which also includes ample studio space to build sets. All these amenities make the Yellowstone Film Ranch a suitable filming site for Western movies such as ‘The Old Way.’

Moreover, during the production schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various key scenes in the unincorporated communities of Chico, Emigrant, and seemingly Gardiner. Thus, the locales of all these areas also feature in the Brett Donowho directorial. Within Park County, there are parts of several national protected areas, including Custer National Forest, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Gallatin National Forest, and Yellowstone National Park. In addition, the county consists of more than 150 lakes and reservoirs, such as Beauty Lake, Fox Lake, Jewel Lake, and Marsh Lake, to name a few.

