Where Was The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Filmed?

Netflix’s comedy film ‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’ centers upon Princess Stacy and Lady Margaret, who try to retrieve an invaluable treasure stolen from their castle with the help of Margaret’s cousin Fiona. Directed by Mike Rohl, the third installment of ‘The Princess Switch’ film series stages the trio’s attempts to recover the treasure with the apparels of holiday season delights and appeal.

Stacy and Margaret’s castle is draped with sparkling lights and colors, along with the snow-covered landscape, making one curious about the locations of the Christmas film. On that note, let us share the filming details of ‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’ with you!

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Filming Locations

‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’ was filmed in its entirety in Scotland. The production of the film commenced in December 2020 and concluded in March 2021. The filming was completed by adhering to the strict Covid-19 pandemic protocols put forth by the Scottish government. Now, let’s get into the details of the specific locations.

Dalkeith, Scotland

The filming of a significant portion of ‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’ took place in Dalkeith, chiefly in Newbattle Abbey College. Located at Newbattle Road in the town of Dalkeith, Midlothian, the establishment — formerly a Cistercian monastery — became an educational institution in its later period. For the shooting of the Netflix film, the adjoining area of the college was covered with fake snow and other decorations for bringing the Christmas spirit alive in the film.

South Queensferry, Scotland

Hopetoun House, situated in South Queensferry, serves as a significant filming location for the film. Designed by Sir William Bruce, the country home also consists of splendid grounds surrounding it. The grounds of the Hopetoun House are included in the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland, which recognizes gardens and landscapes of artistic or/and historical significance.

Hopetoun House fits perfectly with the grandeur the narrative of ‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’ demands with its magnificent appeal. The grand estate also serves as a filming location for the second film in the franchise, titled ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again.’

Longniddry, Scotland

Some of the most vibrant exterior shots in the film were taken outside Gosford House, a neoclassical country house in Longniddry, East Lothian. The establishment is located at A198 Aberlady Road, Longniddry, and consists of 5,000 acres of parkland and coast.

The pivotal scene in which the Star of Peace is unveiled to Stacy and Margaret was filmed outside of the Gosford House. Like the grounds of Hopetoun House, the grounds of Gosford House are also included in the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland.

