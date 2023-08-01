Where Was Trauma Center Filmed?

Helmed by Matt Eskandari, ‘Trauma Center’ is a 2019 action thriller movie starring Nicky Whelan as Madison Taylor, a young woman who gets caught in the crossfire of two corrupt cops in a dark alleyway. After waking up in a hospital, she realizes that she is a witness to their crime, which is why she is placed under the protection of Lieutenant Steve Wakes. When the two corrupt cops show up at the hospital to get rid of her, Madison must try to get away from them while trapped in a locked-down hospital.

Desperately calling for Wakes’ help, Madison attempts to fight back alone during the terrifying night with little hope of making it out alive of the hospital. Apart from Whelan, the movie stars Bruce Willis, Tito Ortiz, Texas Battle, and Lynn Gilmartin and mainly unfolds within the hallways and corridors of the hospital. This makes the audience pose the question — where ‘Trauma Center’ was shot? Well, we have gathered the information to answer your question!

Trauma Center Filming Locations

‘Trauma Center’ was filmed in Puerto Rico and Florida, especially in San Juan Metropolitan Area and seemingly in Miami. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in March 2019 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Now, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Bruce Willis starrer!

San Juan Metropolitan Area, Puerto Rico

A significant portion of ‘Trauma Center’ was lensed in the San Juan Metropolitan Area, a defined Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) centered around the eponymous city. San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the country, served as the primary production location for the movie. Reportedly, while the production team set up camp at various neighborhoods and streets to shoot different exterior scenes against suitable backdrops, they even seemingly utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in the city.

You are likely to spot several popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop of several sequences, including La Mila de Oro, Ocean Park Beach, the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center, the Museum of Art of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Museum of Contemporary Art, and the San Juan Wildlife Museum. For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Trauma Center’ also made the most of the locales of Bayamón, which is a city, municipality of Puerto Rico, and suburb of San Juan.

In an October 2019 interview with The Morning Show, Nicky Whelan, who portrays Bruce Willis’ leading lady, Madison Taylor, talked about her experience of shooting the movie. She stated, “It’s pretty brutal. When I read it I took a deep breath because I wasn’t sure how I was going to sustain the craziness for a month. It was night shoots, so it was pretty grueling in this hospital in Puerto Rico.”

Furthermore, Whelan added, “We would get to work at five in the evening and wrap at five in the morning – and all night, I’m covered in blood, screaming and crying and being chased. It is traumatic. I slept all day. I never got to see the sun in Puerto Rico. It was pretty full-on. I did prep myself for it, though.”

Miami, Florida

Additional portions of ‘Trauma Center’ were also seemingly recorded in the City of Miami. The filming unit probably made the most of the diverse locales of the city to tape a few key portions of the movie. Apart from ‘Trauma Center,’ Miami has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects, such as ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage,’ ‘Thunderball,’ ‘Transporter 2,’ ‘The Specialist,’ and ‘Speed Kills.’

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies