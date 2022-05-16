Where Was Tully Filmed?

Helmed by Jason Reitman, ‘Tully’ is a 2018 comedy drama movie that revolves around a mother of three and her friendship with her newly appointed nanny. Marlo, who just gave birth to her third child, struggles with all the responsibilities that come with motherhood. She opposes the new idea of letting a stranger take care of her kids, but her brother hires a night nanny named Tully for her anyway. The mother of three is skeptical at first but with time, she starts forming a unique bond with the young nanny.

The movie features hilarious and dramatic performances from Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, and Ron Livingston, and is mostly set against the backdrop of Marlo’s house, which acts as a window that allows the viewers to peek into the aspects of motherhood. The comedic elements of the narrative contradict the relatively cold undertone of the film, keeping the viewers intrigued throughout. In case you are curious to know about the locations that appear in the movie, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Tully Filming Locations

‘Tully’ was filmed in British Columbia and New York, particularly in Vancouver and New York City. The principal photography commenced in late September 2016 and wrapped up in early November 2016. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that are utilized for filming the comedy drama!

Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of the shooting took place in Vancouver, a major city situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. It appears that most of Marlo’s house sequences were taped in one of the properties in the city. On the other hand, the cafe scene where Marlo is told that even decaf has some amount of caffeine in it was recorded in an actual bakery named Benny’s Bagels. Located at 2505 West Broadway, it appears that the shop has closed its doors permanently.

In September 2016, the cast and crew members were spotted filming some scenes in a park with Charlize Theron pushed around a baby stroller. Moreover, it seems that the production team of ‘Tully’ also moved a bit southeast of Vancouver, to Surrey, to lense a few sequences at a private house. Surrey is a city located south of the Fraser River known for its low population density urban sprawl.

Brooklyn, New York City

To shoot some additional scenes for the comedy drama film, the cast and crew even traveled to Brooklyn, one of the boroughs of New York City. Specifically, Marlo is seen cycling around Bogart Street and Grattan Street in the borough, as you might recognize a few buildings in the background of these scenes. In addition, the production team also utilized the neighborhood of Bushwick as a filming site to tape a number of pivotal scenes.

Located on the western end of Long Island, Brooklyn shares a border with Queens, which is another borough of New York City. There are several attractions across the city, including Green-Wood Cemetery, Fort Greene Park, New York Transit Museum, Floyd Bennett Field, and Prospect Park. Moreover, the dynamic neighborhoods, when it comes to ethnic composition, of the borough make for a unique production location.

