Helmed by Simon West, ‘Wild Card’ is a 2015 cerebral and adrenaline-filled action thriller movie featuring a wild Jason Statham. In this adaptation of the novel ‘Heat’ by William Goldman, the film follows the unstoppable force of Nick Wild, a Las Vegas bodyguard with a gambling habit. When a wicked thug beats up one of his friends, Nick returns with a blow. However, he learns that the guy is the son of a powerful mob boss and subsequently becomes the subject of a widespread chase. Most of the narrative unfolds in and around Las Vegas, where the director attempts to show a grittier side of the city. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. If the question is taunting you, let us look for answers.

Wild Card Filming Locations

‘Wild Card’ was filmed in and around the US and France, especially in Nevada and Louisiana. Principal photography commenced in April 2013, getting wrapped up shortly after that. Shelly Johnson of ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and ‘The Wolfman’ fame came on board to handle the cinematography. At the same time, Greg Berry, the art director of ‘Deadpool‘ handled the production design work. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Las Vegas, Nevada

A significant chunk of filming went underway in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the country and the most populous city in the state. The Silver Spoon Diner where Nick gets into a brawl is fictional. The scenes were lensed at Denny’s, a cheap diner located at 1826 South Las Vegas Boulevard. Some scenes were also filmed at Tod Motor Motel, a shady enough motel located at 1508 South Las Vegas Boulevard, not far from the eatery. Moreover, the crew carried out some filming in the iconic Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, a four-star casino at 129 Fremont Street in the heart of the city.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Several sequences were filmed in New Orleans, the bustling Louisiana City on the Gulf of Mexico. The enchanting city is known for its association with blues and magic, while the nightlife is also something to mention. The iconic Mardi Gras is a major festival that attracts tourists from all over the world. The city is also home to a movie industry clocking at nearly a billion dollars. From ‘Captain Marvel‘ to ‘Django Unchained,’ a slew of films have been shot in the city.

Corsica, France

Some filming further took place in and around Corsica, a Mediterranean island part of France. The island has a dramatic ambiance with its high peaks and breezy coastal towns. After Sicily, Sardinia, and Cyprus, Corsica is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean. In the 18th century, Corsica was ruled by the Republic of Genoa. The ethnicity is made up of Corsicans, Italians, and Ligurians, and it is thus easy to mistake it as a part of Italy, as Trump did in 2017.

Read More: Best Gambling Movies