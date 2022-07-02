Where Was Zoey 101 Filmed?

Created by Dan Schneider for Nickelodeon, ‘Zoey 101’ is a comedy drama TV series that follows the lives of Zoey Brooks, her brother Dustin, and her friends as they all go to the same boarding school named Pacific Coast Academy. The narrative begins with the private boarding school, once an all-boys academy, taking applications from girls for the first time since its establishment. As Zoey settles in her new school, she makes tons of new friends. Moreover, since the girls are also included in the boarding school now, the scope for romance has increased.

Through the eyes of Zoey and her friends, the comedy series explores the highs and lows that teenagers tend to go through but in a not-so-serious light. Along with the narrative, what takes the viewers back in time to their school days is the school locations that appear throughout the series. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to know more about the production sites of ‘Zoey 101.’ Well, we have all the information to put your curiosities to rest!

Zoey 101 Filming Locations

‘Zoey 101’ was filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for season 1 of the sitcom commenced in Summer 2004 and wrapped up in September 2004. The filming for the second season began in May 2005, with the production team facing a few disruptions in June 2005 when they had to share the filming site with the team of ‘Battle of the Network Reality Stars.’ Finally, the shooting concluded in August 2005.

As for the third installment of the comedy series, the principal photography seemingly began in June 2006 and ended in January 2007. In addition, the shooting for season 4 seemingly commenced in June 2007 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations showcased in the Jamie Lynn Spears-starrer!

Malibu, California

For taping seasons 1 and 2, the production team of ‘Zoey 101’ set up camp in Malibu, a beach city in Los Angeles County. Pepperdine University at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway stood in for the boarding school Pacific Coast Academy in the series, for the first two iterations. The cast and crew converted two student lounges in the Rockwell Towers Building into dormitories. Some other filming locations that were utilized within the campus are Joslyn Plaza, the exteriors of Elkins Auditorium, Howard A. White Center (HAWC), and Lovernich apartments.

When the summer semester commenced, the production team had to compromise as they were allowed to use just one lounge in Room Tower 6 of Rockwell, apart from Alumni Park and the Hahn Fireside Room. During the season 2 filming, a lot of real-life university students were also involved in the production of the series. While some students worked as extras and background actors, others joined as interns and received college credit.

Santa Clarita, California

The production team of ‘Zoey 101’ moved to Santa Clarita, a city in northwestern Los Angeles County, to record the third and fourth seasons of the sitcom. This time it was the Mann Biomedical Park at 25104 Rye Canyon Loop in the neighborhood of Valencia that doubled for Pacific Coast Academy. Since the business center shared a significant resemblance with Pepperdine University, it worked perfectly for the series. The interiors of the boarding school were created in the extensive warehouses at the park by converting them into makeshift soundstages.

The problem of not being able to include the Pacific Ocean in the backdrop was solved by recreating the beach from the business center’s parking lot situated on the top of the hill. In addition, the basketball court and the tree-lined walkways were also used for lensing pivotal sequences. As of 2022, Mann Biomedical Park is owned by Dale Donohoe of Intertex Properties to extend his business.

Los Angeles, California

A few portions for ‘Zoey 101’ were also seemingly recorded in a studio in Los Angeles, a major city in southern California. Due to LA’s diverse landscape and connections with the filming industry, it is one of the most prominent production sites in the US. Apart from ‘Zoey 101,’ movies and TV shows such as ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Star Wars,’ and ‘The Rookie‘ are all taped in Los Angeles.

Read More: Best Teen Shows on Netflix