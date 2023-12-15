Where to Watch Priscilla Online? All VOD Options Explored

Based on the 1985 memoir titled ‘Elvis and Me’ by Priscilla Presley, ‘Priscilla‘ is a biographical romantic drama movie that chronicles the life of the titular character after she meets with the rock-and-roll superstar, Elvis, and gets romantically involved with him. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the biopic features heartfelt performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Tim Post. Upon its premiere, the film opened to mostly positive reviews as critics were impressed by the realistic portrayal of the toxic blend that love and fame can be, which might spark interest in many of you to get more information about the same.

What is Priscilla About?

The plot follows a teenager named Priscilla Beaulieu who meets with Elvis Presley, the man who has the world in the palm of his hand. Upon getting to know him personally, she finds out that he is a completely different person when he is off-stage and in private moments. The long and complex marriage between Elvis and Priscilla is explored as the couple moves from a German army base camp to the former’s dream world property at Graceland. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the romantic film yourself!

Is Priscilla on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Priscilla’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option to watch similar dramas on the streaming giant, such as ‘Blonde.’

Is Priscilla on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Priscilla’ in its vast collection of content. Instead, you can turn to some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Elvis‘ and ‘Walk the Line.’

Is Priscilla on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Priscilla’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. However, instead of getting disappointed, you should tune into similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Spencer‘ and ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Priscilla on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Priscilla’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the same by purchasing the biographical drama film on the streaming giant. You may catch more details about the Jacob Elordi starrer by heading over here! For regular subscribers, you have the option to keep yourself entertained through other romantic dramas on the streamer, like ‘Sylvie’s Love‘ and ‘Respect.’

Where to Watch Priscilla Online?

‘Priscilla’ has been released in theaters and on several VOD platforms, such as Vudu, Xfinity, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. However, if you wish to get a more immersive experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

