Where Was You, Me & Tuscany Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Under the direction of Kat Coiro, ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ is a romantic comedy movie that centers on Anna, an aspiring chef and a culinary-school dropout who keeps making bad choices in her 20s. Keeping her dream of becoming a chef on the back burner, she works as a housesitter. However, when Anna loses her job, she makes an impulsive decision to fly off to Italy against the advice of her best friend, Claire. While staying at an abandoned villa of a handsome man named Matteo in Tuscany without permission, Anna is confronted by his mother, Gabriella, unexpectedly.

The aspiring chef convinces her that she is the owner’s fiancée, but things soon become more complicated for her. Not long after, she crosses paths with Matteo’s charming cousin, Michael, who is a vintner. As Anna and Michael fall in love, it ignites a spark in the former’s heart that inspires her to transform her life for the better. Set in Tuscany, Italy, the film makes the most of the picturesque views to highlight the positivity that Anna needs in her spiraling life.

You, Me & Tuscany Filming Locations

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ was filmed primarily in Italy and New York, particularly in Tuscany, Rome, and New York City. Principal photography for the drama film reportedly got underway in June 2025, with the working title ‘Italianna’, and concluded within a couple of months in late July of the same year. Upon the completion of the shooting process, the crew members, including the set designer, DJ, and two local guitar players, partied in the town square.

Tuscany, Italy

Since ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ is set in Tuscany, Italy, it is only natural for it to be shot on location, adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative. In the province of Siena, the filming unit set up camp in the town of Pienza around late July 2025 and lensed various important scenes. For shooting purposes, they traveled west of Pienza to the hill town of Montalcino. The cast and crew were spotted taping pivotal sequences in the Tenuta Di Arceno winery situated at 53010 Localita Arceno in the village of San Gusmé. The region of Val d’Orcia, or Valdorcia, which stretches from Siena to Monte Amiata, also served as a prominent production location. A family-owned vineyard also features in the movie as its piazza, castle tower, and a wine shop were turned into film sets. Moreover, it seems the Amalfi Coast and the Umbria region make a few appearances in the Kat Coiro directorial.

Rome, Italy

A significant portion of ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ was also taped in the capital city of Italy, Rome, where the production team utilized the facilities at Cinecittà. Situated at Via Tuscolana 1053, the legendary film studio is home to 21 sound stages, multiple scenic backlots, permanent sets, and all the other facilities needed to accommodate a wide range of projects. Numerous indoor scenes for the rom-com were shot on the film studio’s sound stages, allowing the makers greater control over the lighting and set design. Given the precise and efficient nature of the shooting process, it felt like a vacation in itself to the director.

New York City, New York

Additional portions for the Regé-Jean Page starrer were also shot in New York City, where Anna lives at the start of the movie. The establishing shots of the Big Apple feature various iconic buildings and landmarks in the backdrop, including the UN headquarters, Central Park, Times Square, One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower, 432 Park Avenue, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

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