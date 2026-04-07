Where Was Apple TV’s Outcome Filmed?

With Jonah Hill at the helm, Apple TV’s ‘Outcome’ is a dark comedy-drama that offers a satirical glimpse into the Hollywood industry through the character of Reef Hawk, a beloved and successful Hollywood star. While on a break from acting to focus more on his personal life, he finds himself in deep trouble when his crisis lawyer, Ira Slitz, informs him that he is being blackmailed with a bizarre video that could tear down his image and his film career.

Supported by his lifelong best friends, Kyle and Xander, and his sounding board, Ira, Reef embarks on a journey to right his past wrongs in the hope of determining the identity of his blackmailer. While he tries to make amends with those he may have wronged in the past, he is forced to face his hidden demons. The spiritually cleansing, eye-opening journey is brought to life by stellar performances from Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, and Cameron Diaz. The stunning and calmer backdrops serve as a contrast to the commotion-filled narrative.

Outcome Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Outcome’ took place primarily in California, particularly in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita. According to reports, principal photography for the comedy drama got underway in March 2024 and seemingly wrapped up in a couple of months in May of the same year. One of the key hairstylists, Marie Larkin, took to social media to open up about her contribution to the film. She stated, “I had fun cutting off Keanu’s long locks for the #outcomemovie. Now you can see his beautiful cheekbones! And of course it was such a pleasure working with him and his team.”

Los Angeles, California

Staying true to the setting, a significant portion of the filming of ‘Outcome’ was carried out in the sprawling Southern Californian city of Los Angeles. The cast and crew were spotted lensing a few scenes in the downtown area. In addition to that, the production team utilized the services of Paramount Studios at 5555 Melrose Avenue. In particular, the studio lot reportedly provided soundstages and backlot areas for taping interior and exterior sequences. It is likely that a few sets were built for the purpose of creating the world of Hollywood star Reef Hawk.

The production team may also have filmed the dark comedy in and around LA. The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, located at 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard, seemingly served as one of the shooting sites. As the home to Hollywood, the city has often been regarded as the center of the American film industry. Several factors, including world-class studios and diverse urban and natural landscapes, make it a highly favorable filming destination.

Santa Clarita, California

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Outcome’ were also taped in the suburban city of Santa Clarita, a part of Los Angeles County. Located within the Santa Clarita Valley, it is surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the Sierra Pelona Mountains, providing a picturesque backdrop for various exterior portions. Apart from the Jonah Hill directorial, Santa Clarita has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘La La Land,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,’ ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ ‘Beef,’ and ‘Entourage.’

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