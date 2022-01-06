Who Are the Ithorians in The Book of Boba Fett? Who Voices the Mayor?

After the Order of the Night Wind assassin claims that Mok Shaiz, the Mayor of the spaceport Mos Espa, hired him and his late comrades to kill Boba, the latter decides that it’s time to meet this enigmatic Mayor. In the pilot episode, the Mayor’s majordomo appears before Boba and announces that the Mayor will not pay any tribute to him. Instead, Boba is the one who has to give tribute to the Mayor. Boba refuses and tells the majordomo that he is letting him go back to his employer alive is a gift in itself. Boba and Fennec initially think that the attack is a response to his actions. They go to see the Mayor and discover that he is an Ithorian. Here is everything you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Are the Ithorians?

The Ithorians are a sentient alien species that are inhabitants of Planet Ithor. They have the appearance of hammerhead sharks. As a result, they are also known as Hammerheads or Leathernecks, but both of these are derogatory phrases. The Ithorians have a feature that distinguishes them from most sentient species in the galaxy. They have two mouths on both sides of their neck. Due to their unique physiology, which includes four throats, the majority of Ithorians can’t speak Galactic Basic Standard, the most common language in the galaxy. However, exceptions do exist. An unnamed Ithorian technician that appears in the fourth season of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ can speak Galactic Basic Standard. Others like Shaiz use translator-type devices to communicate with other species.

The native language of the Ithorians is called the Ithorese. The Ithorians predominantly reside in the forest areas of their native world. They are known for staunch adherence to pacifism. Their faith revolves around nature. The planet has a massive rainforest covering most of its surface, called Mother Jungle. The forest is sacred to the Ithorians, and entry there is forbidden. Ithorians who don’t share the collective belief regarding pacifism are exiled from Ithor. Other members of the species have left the planet for different purposes. There are a few of them on Coruscant. A male Ithorian named Momaw Nadon was forced to leave his homeworld after he reluctantly revealed the secrets of their agricultural prowess to the empire. He eventually made his way to the spaceport Mos Eisley on Tatooine.

Who Voices the Mayor?

American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez lends his voice to Mayor Mok Shaiz in ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Rodriguez made his directorial debut with the 1992 classic film ‘El Mariachi.’ Since then, he has also directed the ‘Spy Kids’ film series, ‘Desperado,’ ‘From Dusk till Dawn,’ and ‘Sin City.’ Aside from Shaiz, Rodriguez has also voiced the character Dokk Strassi in ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Furthermore, the ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ filmmaker reportedly directed three of seven episodes of the first season.

Read More: Who Is the Mok Shaiz, the Mayor of Mos Espa in The Book of Boba Fett? What Does He Want?