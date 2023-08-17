Who Are Tyson Fury Siblings? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys’ may primarily focus on Tyson Fury, but it also sheds light on some of the other members of his family. Apart from his wife and kids, we are also introduced to Tommy Fury, who is building a career of his own while trying to navigate the twists and turns of his personal life. However, his presence has left viewers wondering just how many siblings Tyson has and what is going on in their lives. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Tommy Fury Now?

We are starting off with Tommy “TNT” Fury, who was seen in season 1 of the Netflix show. His relationship with ‘Love Island‘ star Molly-Mae is certainly going well, and the two became parents to Bambi Fury on January 23, 2023. Given how excited the two were about becoming parents, it is no wonder that the little girl has become the apple of her father’s eye. Additionally, Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae on July 23, 2023, and the two have been enjoying their post-engagement lives.

As for his boxing career, Tommy has remained undefeated since his debut on December 22, 2018. Following the events in the show, he ended up fighting Jake Paul, a match that was probably long-time coming, especially after Paul’s commentary during Tommy’s match in Dubai. The game in question took place on February 26, 2023, in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Arena and went in Tommy’s favor, thanks to an 8-round split decision victory. Additionally, he has a scheduled match against boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, AKA KSI, on October 14, 2023, that will take place in AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Where is Shane Fury Now?

A retired super heavyweight amateur boxer, Shane “Big Shane” Fury is seemingly based in Manchester, England, and works as a dog breeder. Despite his minimal social media presence, the Fury brother always supports his family whenever needed. Whether it be regarding the fights his brothers are a part of or something else, he is always happy to showcase his love and support for his family members.

Where is Roman Fury Now?

Roman Fury is another member of the Fury clan who has become a part of the world of boxing. In fact, he fought his second professional match on June 16, 2023, against Erik Nazaryan. Having won the match after four rounds, Roman has started his own journey as an undefeated boxer, not unlike Tyson and Tommy Fury. With an ever-growing fanbase, Roman is certainly looking forward to what life will bring next.

As of writing, Roman is affiliated with several organizations like Sedulo, a mid-tier business advisory firm in the United Kingdom. Other brands that Roman is partnered with include iGD Sport Official (a clothing company), Fastline Steel Services, and Zade (a watch company). Additionally, he is in collaboration with Advanced Steel Services and Mi Transport. When not working hard to advance his career, Roman likes to spend time with his partner Farrah Bell. Overall, the boxer seems dedicated to maintaining success in his professional life while also keeping his loved ones in mind.

Where is John Fury Jr Now?

It seems like the eldest of the Fury brothers, John Fury Jr, prefers a life away from the limelight. There is little information that has been shared about him with the public apart from the fact that he was apparently born in 1984. Named after his father, we are positive that John continues to support his family. We hope that he and his loved ones are doing well and are thriving in their respective personal and professional lives.

