In ‘Red Notice,’ art thieves Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and the Bishop (Gal Gadot) pursue the three legendary bejeweled eggs that originally belonged to the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra, while the FBI Profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) pursue the two thieves. The eggs were originally given to Cleopatra by Roman general Mark Antony on their wedding day to show his undying devotion to her. After their deaths, the eggs were believed to be myths for centuries. However, in 1907, a farmer found two of those eggs outside Cairo, but the third remained missing. If you are wondering who among the main characters finds the third egg, this is what you need to know.

Who Finds the Third Egg in Red Notice?

When the film opens, the first egg is at the Museo Nationale di Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. The second egg is in the private collection of arms dealer Sotto Voce (Chris Diamantopoulos) Valencia, Spain. An Egyptian Billionaire announces that he will give $300 million to whoever brings all three eggs to him before the wedding day of his daughter, whom he named Cleopatra. His announcement piques the interest of people like the Bishop and Booth. The Bishop acquires the first two and tortures Hartley so that Booth will reveal where the third egg is. the latter eventually tells the Bishop that the last egg is in a secret chamber inside the Great Pyramid in Egypt. He claims that he knows this because his mother was an Egyptologist, and he knows how to read hieroglyphics.

This admission stops the torture, and then the Bishop double-crosses her temporary partner Voce before leaving. However, Booth later reveals to Hartley that the egg is actually in Argentina, and he found out about it not through what he learned from his mother but because of an heirloom that he got from his father.

The relationship between Booth and his father became strained after the latter erroneously accused Booth of stealing his wristwatch. After his father’s death, Booth found that watch inside one of his father’s desk drawers. In anger, he threw the watch against the wall, breaking it into pieces. One of the pieces had coordinates inscribed on it. Booth realized that they indicated the location where the Nazis built a secret bunker and stored everything they looted during World War II.

In April 1945, Nazi Germany was facing an inevitable defeat. Rudolph Zeich, Hitler’s art and antiquities dealer, took virtually all the treasures that his government had accumulated and traveled via a steamer ship to Argentina. Booth’s father’s watch originally belonged to Zeich. Booth also knew that Zeich was allegedly the last person who was seen with the third egg, which the rest of the world thinks is lost to history. After finding out about the coordinates, Booth had the watch repaired. This proves to be a good idea in hindsight as the watch turns out to be the key that unlocks the main chamber of the bunker.

Once they are inside, Booth and Hartley discover that the chamber is filled with precious items, and searching for the third egg in there will be akin to looking for a needle in a haystack. Fortunately for them, the Nazis documented everything, and Booth finds the third bejeweled egg in a box marked as “Cleopatra.” However, although Booth finds the third egg, it’s Hartley and the Bishop who deliver it to the Egyptian billionaire. They first double-cross Booth, revealing that they are lovers and partners-in-crime, and then they betray the billionaire by contacting Interpol. When the film ends, all three eggs are in the custody of the authorities.

Read More: Where Was Red Notice Filmed?