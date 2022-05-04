Who Is Andrea Eastman in The Offer? Where Is She Now?

‘The Offer’ tells the riveting story behind the making of director Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 gangster film ‘The Godfather.’ As producer Albert S. Ruddy tries to make the movie, he faces several hurdles in hiring the talent that Coppola wishes to play the lead roles. Despite Coppola and Ruddy’s offbeat choices for the parts, the duo receives support from the film’s casting director Andrea Eastman. Since the series heavily draws from reality, viewers must be curious to learn more about Eastman and her current whereabouts. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about Andrea Eastman! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Andrea Eastman?

Andrea Eastman is introduced in the second episode of ‘The Offer’ titled ‘Warning Shots.’ She is a casting director hired by Robert Evans, Studio Head of Paramount Pictures, to work with producer Albert S. Ruddy on the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel ‘The Godfather.’ Actress Stephanie Koenig essays the role of Andrea Eastman in the series. Koenig is arguably best known for portraying Sabrina Oznowich in the drama series ‘The Flight Attendant.’ Koenig’s character in ‘The Offer’ is based on a real person named Andrea Eastman.

Eastman has had a long and distinguished career in the Hollywood film industry and is known for serving as the casting director for Paramount Pictures. She was born and brought up in Westport, Connecticut, and studied at Staple’s High School in Westport. She graduated from The Ohio State University before starting a career in Hollywood. Her first major credit was as casting director for ‘Love Story,’ a 1970 romantic drama film directed by Arthur Hiller and starring Ali MacGraw, who later married Robert Evans. Eastman also served as the casting director for ‘The Godfather,’ which hit theaters in 1972 to critical acclaim, especially for the cast’s performances.

Where Is Andrea Eastman Now?

Later in her career, Eastman worked as an agent and represented several high-profile clients. Some of the clients she represented include Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Richard Gere, Billy Crystal, Dustin Hoffman, and many others. Eastman took on an executive role at Paramount Pictures and rose to the position of Senior Vice President of the International Creative Management division of the studio. Aside from her work in Hollywood, Eastman is also a passionate animal rights activist.

She grew up around horses in Westport, leading to an affection for the animals. She committed herself to the cause of fighting for the ethical treatment of horses. In 2014, Eastman received a Special Achievement Award from Equine Advocates for her work in horse advocacy for more than twenty years. Eastman has also rescued several dogs and adopted them. While the former superstar agent enjoys traveling to New York City every now and then, she presently resides in Bozeman, Montana. However, Eastman chooses to keep her personal life private and prefers to remain outside the public eye. Nonetheless, she recently took to Facebook to share her gratitude for the team of ‘The Offer’ and actress Stephanie Koenig who plays a fictionalized version of Eastman in the series.

