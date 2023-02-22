Who is ASA Chapman in Chicago PD? Who Plays Her?

The thirteenth episode of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ follows Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight’s attempts to bring down the drug empire of Arturo Morales upon knowing about him from ASA Nina Chapman. Voight instructs Officer Dante Torres to be an undercover agent, who succeeds in joining hands with the inner circle of the drug lord. Dante’s investigation leads Voight into Chapman’s unforeseen and startling involvement in the Morales case, which leads him to confront the ASA. Since the episode revolves around Chapman and her past, the viewers must be eager to know more about her. Well, here’s what we can share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is ASA Chapman?

Nina Chapman is the Assistant State’s Attorney who has been working closely with Voight and his Intelligence Unit. When Chapman gives Morales’ case to Voight, he notices a special interest from Chapman’s side in the case. His observation turns out to be significant as he discovers that she was close with Tom Villar, the only witness in the previous case against the drug lord. Voight meets a police officer who worked closely with Villar and finds out that Chapman used to frequently meet the witness several times. He confronts Chapman, only for her to confess to having a sexual relationship with her informant.

Chapman urges Voight to solve the case to honor the memory of Villar, with whom she shared both emotional and physical intimacy. When Voight discovers the same, she lets him know that she is ready to resign. However, Voight stops her from doing it since he is not planning to reveal the predicament to his superiors. Both Voight and Chapman are two peas in a pod. They both have disregarded the law and rulebooks to follow their impulses, intuitions, and heart. When Chapman remembers her informant Villar, Voight thinks about his former informant Alvin “Al” Olinsky, who got killed in jail upon getting arrested for a murder the sergeant committed.

Since Voight has lost his loved ones, he can understand Chapman’s feelings. He extends his support to her while she tries to come to terms with the loss of Villar. In the upcoming episodes of the series, we may see Voight and Chapman teaming up together to bring down potent criminals who are ruling the streets of Chicago.

Who Plays ASA Chapman?

Sara Bues, who plays Gayle Dixon in ‘FBI,’ plays ASA Chapman in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Sara made her television debut in 2018, playing Bethany Fisher in another Dick Wolf show titled ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ She also plays Tess Freda in Showtime’s crime series ‘City on a Hill.’ The actress was also a part of the cast of several shorts such as ‘Cassandra,’ ‘One in a Series,’ ‘The Will,’ etc. Sara also served as a producer of ‘The Will.’

Sara is an experienced theatre performer and she has performed in several distinguished Chicago-based theatres such as Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Gift, etc. as well. She trained as a performer at Syracuse University’s Department of Drama, from where she completed an acting program named the Tepper Semester and graduated in B.F.A. Acting.

Read More: Why Did Antonio Dawson Leave in Chicago PD? Where is Jon Seda Now?