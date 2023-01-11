Who is Dante Torres in Chicago PD? Who Plays Him?

The tenth season of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ depicts the departure of Senior Detective Jay Halstead from Chicago as he re-joins the Army to serve in Bolivia. Although Jesse Lee Soffer’s character and his storyline are irreplaceable in the series, the creative heads of the show succeed in maintaining the momentum of the crime drama with the engrossing storyline of Officer Dante Torres. The tenth episode of the show is another episode that prominently revolves around Torres, making us intrigued about the character and the actor who plays him. If you want to know more about him, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Dante Torres?

Dante Torres is the new addition to Henry “Hank” Voight’s Intelligence Unit. Torres initially works for the Bureau of Patrol and he ends up in the Unit on loan. During his early days as an IU officer, he gets protected and guided by Jay Halstead, which helps him get familiarized with the significance and pace of the work that is done in the Unit. Torres was raised in a troubled neighborhood, where he had constant communication with several local criminals, gangsters, and drug lords. His knowledge of the dark corners and neighborhoods of Chicago makes him an efficient police officer since he had been in the shoes of the people he interacts with daily.

Torres started aspiring to become a cop when the cops failed to protect his mother Catalina from his abusive stepfather Berto. His past continues to trouble him, especially whenever his obligations lead him to the neighborhood and the adjoining regions where he grew up. Such a past also allows him to get into the heads of the criminals to foresee or theorize the latter group’s plans and actions. Torres is also a commendable student who is open to learning more about his job from his colleagues. Officers Kevin Atwater and Adam Ruzek have been particularly kind towards the officer after the departure of Halstead from the department.

Torres is also courageous enough to unflinchingly follow his principles and understandings even when a superior threatens the same. Since he became a cop because other cops wouldn’t do the right thing, Torres doesn’t hesitate to stand against anyone, irrespective of their authority in the department, if his principles ask him to. In the tenth episode of the tenth season, Torres tries to call out a dirty cop named Detective Borkowski, who beats up an innocent man named Alex and threatens to destroy his life if he reports him. In the upcoming episodes of the season, Torres may try his best to deliver justice to Alex by exposing Borkowski.

Who Plays Dante Torres?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who plays MMA fighter Antonio Rivera in FOX’s drama series ‘Filthy Rich,’ plays Dante Torres in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Benjamin was born in Guatemala. He was a passionate soccer player as a child and even made it to the youth team of Italian soccer giants A.C. Milan. Due to an injury to his femur, his soccer career was cut short. He then learned the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and trained in tactical shooting and evasive driving before ending up in Hollywood to pursue an acting career. Benjamin’s career as an artist began with uncredited roles in renowned productions such as ‘Glee,’ ‘Dope,’ ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ etc.

Benjamin also appears in ‘Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?’ in which he also worked as a soccer stunt coordinator. He plays a stripper named Rex Bakke in Netflix’s dark comedy mystery series ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.’ Benjamin’s other credits include ‘Before the Dawn,’ ‘My Life for Yours,’ ‘Social Norm,’ etc.

