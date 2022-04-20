Who Is Chezare Carrera (Chez) in Russian Doll? Who Plays Him?

Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’ revolves around Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a brash, opinionated, independent, and brilliant New Yorker who finds herself on the receiving end of the universe’s unconventional sense of humor. In the first season, she dealt with seemingly endless loops of deaths and mirrors. In season 2, she takes the 6 trains from 77th Street and ends up in 1982, inhabiting the mind and body of her mother, Nora.

Chezare Carrera, or Chez, is one of the characters introduced in the second season of ‘Russian Doll’ and plays an important role in the overall narrative. It is revealed that his actions are integrally linked to Nadia’s upbringing and by extension, her trauma. Here is everything you need to know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is Chezare Carrera (Chez)?

Nadia meets Chez at a bar called the Black Gumball in the first episode of the second season of ‘Russian Doll.’ Although she has never seen the man before in her life, he seems to know her. She takes drugs from him and then accompanies him to what he claims to be her house. They steal a bag from there before going to a different home, where they have sex. Afterward, when she visits the bathroom and looks at the mirror, she realizes that she is now seeing the world through her mother’s eyes.

Overcoming her initial shock, Nadia tries to make the best use of her bizarre situation. She initially travels back to the past on the very day when her family loses the Krugerrands and realizes that Chez and her mother are responsible for the theft. The bag they stole earlier had the gold coins inside. Nadia finds Chez in 2022 and tells him to return the Krugerrands. However, he asserts that he doesn’t have them. Nadia once more goes back to 1982 and confronts Chez at a squash club. However, she learns that Nora has already come and taken the gold. That is the last time we see Chez in the season. Through Nadia, the show clarifies that Chez is not Nadia’s father.

Who Plays Chez?

South African actor Sharlto Copley portrays Chezare Carrera in the second season of ‘Russian Doll.’ Copley is a Johannesburg native. He studied at St. Andrew’s Preparatory School in Grahamstown and Redhill School in Morningside, Johannesburg. In 2009, Copley made his acting debut as Wikus Van De Merwe in the science-fiction drama film ‘District 9.’ The film became a massive hit, turning Copley into a global star almost overnight. In the ensuing years, Copley has also essayed roles such as Murdock in ‘The A-Team,’ Kruger in ‘Elysium,’ King Stefan in ‘Maleficent,’ Jimmy in ‘Hardcore Henry,’ and Christian Walker in ‘Powers.’

Copley has several projects in the pipeline, including thriller ‘Beast,’ action thriller ‘Monkey Man,’ and action-adventure ‘Desert Warrior.’ He also wrote and directed the 2011 film ‘Spoon.’ In 2010, the ‘Oldboy’ (2013) actor reflected on his meteoric rise following the release of ‘District 9.’

“It’s two-fold,” Copley stated. “On the one hand, it’s humbling in the sense of feeling just very grateful to find myself in that position, after trying so many different things, over the years, to try to be in the industry. I worked very hard, from when I left school. I started my first company. I would definitely describe myself as a workaholic. To finally be there, surrounded by people that you’ve admired your whole life, on the one hand, is a very humbling experience and, on the other hand, I almost feel like I wasn’t crazy.”

Copley added, “At the end of the day, all you really have is your own sense of your artistic ability and I’ve always stuck with that my whole life. I guess there is a bit of relief that I have and real joy of being able to engage other people who are talented, equally or better than you, and you can work with them. It’s an awesome experience to finally feel like I have that support, which I struggled to find for so many years, in the beginning.”

