Who is Mandana Bolourchi’s Timberwolves Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ features many well-known celebrities thanks to the high-profile client list of The Agency. The reality show revolves around realtors based in Beverly Hills, California, who works with The Agency and have catered to well-known celebrities over the years. Season 1 of the show welcomed Mandana Bolourchi as one of Melissa Platt‘s clients. During her time on the Netflix series, Mandana shares several tidbits about her life with present agents and the viewers. Naturally, this has made many admirers of the show curious about Mandana’s life, and we are here to shed some light on the same!

Mandana Bolourchi’s Background

Born on March 30, 1994, in Iran, Marana Bolourchi’s childhood was spent in the cities of Tehran in Iran, Dubai in UAE, and Los Angeles in California. As a part of an influential family, Mandana’s childhood was spent in different cultures and places across the globe. This made her appreciate the beauty of diversity in culture more and more as she grew up. She also has a knack for music and was a concert pianist at the age of 11.

However, Mandana’s main passion has always been the arts and design. From a young age, she had an eye for details and would often make designs for buildings, landscapes, and doll outfits. Her career as an interior designer began due to her love for traveling and appreciation for culture. Every time she traveled, she would try and bring something from her vacation spot to decorate her home. Apart from the nostalgia factor, the decoration pieces would serve to enhance the beauty of her home.

Mandana also decided to share her lifestyle tips and knowledge about design and fashion with her followers on the internet. Apparently, this was something she struggled with due to various cultural limitations. The influencer has shared that since the norms of Middle Eastern culture ask women to stay away from the public eye, her work put her against many, including her own father. Despite her thriving real estate business in the Middle East, Mandana always felt like she was under the shadow of men.

“The only way I felt I could heal, was to be around those in situations that were similar to mine, but less fortunate. There is a sense of healing that began inside of me hearing other women’s stories and situations that I no longer felt alone. I had an image to keep. I showed nothing but a happy face always. But being around others in similar situations, I knew that this time I am in control. And if I have anything to do with it, I will make sure that these women do not wait to get out of the situation,” she told New York Weekly. Around the year 2020, Mandana left Dubai and moved to Los Angeles. Presently she works as a model, a lifestyle influencer, an interior designer, an investor, and a businesswoman. She has even partnered with reputed brands like Dolce&Gabbana and Harper’s BAZAAR within the fashion industry.

Mandana Bolourchi’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Mandana Bolourchi is dating Patrick Beverley, a professional basketball player. Patrick has been playing the sport since 2006 when he was in college and a part of the Arkansas Razorbacks. During Mandana’s time on the Netflix show, she shared that her boyfriend plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the athlete is presently on the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick reportedly has four children as of writing. His eldest children are Adlaia Beverley and Everett Beverley, while his youngest daughter turned 4 in February 2022.

Mandana and Patrick enjoy spending time with each other and are fond of visiting beautiful travel destinations. Though the couple has kept details of their romantic life private, they never hesitate to share their affection for each other through social media. They even completed one year of their relationship in April 2022. Given the reason behind Mandana’s appearance in ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ it is likely that the couple is planning on moving in together or has already done so. We wish Mandana and her loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

